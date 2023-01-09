West Oak Capital LLC Sells 165 Shares of Vanguard Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:VUG)

West Oak Capital LLC cut its stake in Vanguard Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:VUG – Get Rating) by 13.6% during the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 1,048 shares of the company’s stock after selling 165 shares during the period. West Oak Capital LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Growth ETF were worth $224,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in VUG. Thompson Siegel & Walmsley LLC bought a new stake in shares of Vanguard Growth ETF in the 3rd quarter valued at $25,000. Morton Brown Family Wealth LLC bought a new stake in shares of Vanguard Growth ETF during the 2nd quarter valued at about $27,000. MTM Investment Management LLC bought a new position in Vanguard Growth ETF in the second quarter worth approximately $27,000. Steward Financial Group LLC boosted its holdings in Vanguard Growth ETF by 60.7% in the second quarter. Steward Financial Group LLC now owns 135 shares of the company’s stock worth $30,000 after acquiring an additional 51 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Gryphon Financial Partners LLC bought a new position in Vanguard Growth ETF in the second quarter worth approximately $41,000.

Vanguard Growth ETF Trading Up 2.3 %

Shares of NYSEARCA:VUG opened at $214.15 on Monday. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $220.73 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $230.10. Vanguard Growth ETF has a 52-week low of $203.64 and a 52-week high of $311.32.

Vanguard Growth ETF Profile

Vanguard Growth Index Fund, formerly Vanguard Growth ETF, is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Growth Index Fund, which employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the MSCI US Prime Market Growth Index (the Index). The Index is a diversified index of growth stocks of large United States companies.

