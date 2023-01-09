West Oak Capital LLC Sells 261 Shares of Honeywell International Inc. (NASDAQ:HON)

West Oak Capital LLC trimmed its holdings in shares of Honeywell International Inc. (NASDAQ:HON – Get Rating) by 10.5% during the third quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 2,232 shares of the conglomerate’s stock after selling 261 shares during the period. West Oak Capital LLC’s holdings in Honeywell International were worth $373,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD lifted its holdings in shares of Honeywell International by 30.2% in the 2nd quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 9,324,034 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $1,620,610,000 after purchasing an additional 2,165,050 shares in the last quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP lifted its stake in Honeywell International by 15.1% during the 1st quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 14,683,542 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $2,857,123,000 after acquiring an additional 1,921,577 shares in the last quarter. Capital International Investors increased its position in shares of Honeywell International by 10.2% during the 1st quarter. Capital International Investors now owns 9,518,037 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $1,852,406,000 after purchasing an additional 879,148 shares during the last quarter. Invesco Ltd. increased its position in shares of Honeywell International by 29.8% during the 1st quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 3,595,034 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $699,521,000 after purchasing an additional 825,639 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Capital Research Global Investors increased its position in shares of Honeywell International by 20.4% during the 1st quarter. Capital Research Global Investors now owns 3,776,422 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $734,816,000 after purchasing an additional 638,811 shares during the last quarter. 74.30% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Shares of HON opened at $210.27 on Monday. The company has a market cap of $141.37 billion, a PE ratio of 26.92, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.67 and a beta of 1.11. The company has a current ratio of 1.24, a quick ratio of 0.94 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.67. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $212.92 and a 200-day moving average price of $194.76. Honeywell International Inc. has a 12-month low of $166.63 and a 12-month high of $221.89.

Honeywell International ( NASDAQ:HON Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 27th. The conglomerate reported $2.25 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.16 by $0.09. The firm had revenue of $8.95 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $9.08 billion. Honeywell International had a return on equity of 30.73% and a net margin of 15.39%. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Honeywell International Inc. will post 8.74 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several brokerages have recently issued reports on HON. Morgan Stanley raised their target price on Honeywell International from $204.00 to $209.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Friday. Credit Suisse Group reissued a “neutral” rating and issued a $202.00 price objective on shares of Honeywell International in a report on Monday, November 14th. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price objective on Honeywell International from $187.00 to $206.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Thursday. Robert W. Baird lifted their price objective on Honeywell International from $202.00 to $225.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, October 31st. Finally, UBS Group lowered Honeywell International from a “buy” rating to a “sell” rating and decreased their price objective for the stock from $220.00 to $193.00 in a report on Wednesday, January 4th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $218.50.

In related news, CEO Darius Adamczyk sold 40,520 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $211.20, for a total value of $8,557,824.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 170,881 shares in the company, valued at approximately $36,090,067.20. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. In related news, COO Vimal Kapur sold 7,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $207.46, for a total value of $1,555,950.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief operating officer now owns 13,896 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,882,864.16. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, CEO Darius Adamczyk sold 40,520 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $211.20, for a total value of $8,557,824.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 170,881 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $36,090,067.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders sold 53,440 shares of company stock worth $11,274,575. 0.45% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Honeywell International Inc operates as a diversified technology and manufacturing company worldwide. Its Aerospace segment offers auxiliary power units, propulsion engines, integrated avionics, environmental control and electric power systems, engine controls, flight safety, communications, navigation hardware, data and software applications, radar and surveillance systems, aircraft lighting, advanced systems and instruments, satellite and space components, and aircraft wheels and brakes; spare parts; repair, overhaul, and maintenance services; thermal systems, as well as wireless connectivity and management services.

