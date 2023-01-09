West Oak Capital LLC Trims Stock Position in Carrier Global Co. (NYSE:CARR)

West Oak Capital LLC reduced its stake in shares of Carrier Global Co. (NYSE:CARR – Get Rating) by 5.2% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 4,785 shares of the company’s stock after selling 260 shares during the period. West Oak Capital LLC’s holdings in Carrier Global were worth $170,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the stock. Capital World Investors raised its stake in shares of Carrier Global by 25.2% during the 1st quarter. Capital World Investors now owns 82,087,040 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,765,453,000 after buying an additional 16,505,073 shares during the last quarter. Capital Research Global Investors raised its stake in shares of Carrier Global by 13.6% during the 1st quarter. Capital Research Global Investors now owns 78,916,642 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,619,921,000 after buying an additional 9,466,546 shares during the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC raised its stake in shares of Carrier Global by 126.0% during the 1st quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 5,306,931 shares of the company’s stock valued at $243,429,000 after buying an additional 2,958,400 shares during the last quarter. Invesco Ltd. raised its stake in shares of Carrier Global by 59.5% during the 1st quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 4,948,588 shares of the company’s stock valued at $226,992,000 after buying an additional 1,845,419 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Scout Investments Inc. raised its stake in shares of Carrier Global by 185.0% during the 3rd quarter. Scout Investments Inc. now owns 1,143,791 shares of the company’s stock valued at $40,673,000 after buying an additional 742,446 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 85.21% of the company’s stock.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Carrier Global news, insider Jurgen Timperman sold 102,552 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $43.57, for a total value of $4,468,190.64. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 0.24% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Carrier Global Stock Up 3.9 %

A number of equities analysts have weighed in on CARR shares. The Goldman Sachs Group lifted their price objective on Carrier Global from $48.00 to $53.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, December 15th. Cowen reduced their price objective on Carrier Global from $58.00 to $49.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, October 31st. Credit Suisse Group lifted their price target on Carrier Global to $42.00 in a research note on Tuesday, November 1st. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their price target on Carrier Global from $44.00 to $46.00 in a research note on Monday, December 5th. Finally, Citigroup lifted their price target on Carrier Global from $39.00 to $45.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, December 9th. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $46.46.

Shares of CARR opened at $43.13 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.16, a quick ratio of 1.18 and a current ratio of 1.62. Carrier Global Co. has a one year low of $33.10 and a one year high of $53.83. The stock has a market capitalization of $36.07 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.42, a PEG ratio of 2.05 and a beta of 1.33. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $42.53 and a 200 day moving average price of $39.88.

Carrier Global (NYSE:CARR – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 27th. The company reported $0.70 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.65 by $0.05. Carrier Global had a return on equity of 28.45% and a net margin of 17.55%. The firm had revenue of $5.45 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.44 billion. Equities research analysts forecast that Carrier Global Co. will post 2.34 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Carrier Global Increases Dividend

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, February 10th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, December 22nd will be paid a $0.185 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, December 21st. This is an increase from Carrier Global’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.15. This represents a $0.74 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.72%. Carrier Global’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 17.87%.

Carrier Global Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Carrier Global Corporation provides heating, ventilating, and air conditioning (HVAC), refrigeration, fire, security, and building automation technologies worldwide. It operates through three segments: HVAC, Refrigeration, and Fire & Security. The HVAC segment provides products, controls, services, and solutions to meet the heating, cooling, and ventilation needs of residential and commercial customers.

Featured Stories

