WhiteCoin Market Capitalization Achieves $38.97 Million (XWC)

WhiteCoin (XWC) traded 6.9% higher against the U.S. dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 9:00 AM ET on January 9th. One WhiteCoin coin can currently be purchased for $0.0511 or 0.00000296 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. Over the last seven days, WhiteCoin has traded 3% lower against the U.S. dollar. WhiteCoin has a total market cap of $38.97 million and $707,365.93 worth of WhiteCoin was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Get WhiteCoin alerts:

Dogecoin (DOGE) traded up 7.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0771 or 0.00000447 BTC.

Litecoin (LTC) traded up 7.4% against the dollar and now trades at $81.54 or 0.00473043 BTC.

Uniswap (UNI) traded 6.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $5.84 or 0.00033866 BTC.

UNUS SED LEO (LEO) traded 0.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $3.47 or 0.00020141 BTC.

DEI (DEI) traded up 1.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.30 or 0.00001740 BTC.

Counos Coin (CCA) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

dForce USD (USX) traded 0.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00005824 BTC.

Polymath (POLY) traded up 5.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.15 or 0.00000899 BTC.

MegaCoin (MEC) traded up 4.3% against the dollar and now trades at $3.30 or 0.00019095 BTC.

ReddCoin (RDD) traded down 0.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0002 or 0.00000001 BTC.

About WhiteCoin

WhiteCoin (XWC) is a PoW/PoS coin that uses the Scrypt hashing algorithm. Its launch date was April 1st, 2014. WhiteCoin’s total supply is 970,196,755 coins and its circulating supply is 762,728,988 coins. The Reddit community for WhiteCoin is https://reddit.com/r/whitecoin and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. WhiteCoin’s official Twitter account is @whitecoiner and its Facebook page is accessible here. WhiteCoin’s official website is whitecoin.info.

WhiteCoin Coin Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “Whitecoin is a public chain that utilizes interconnection between blockchains through the innovative Multi Tunnel Blockchain Communication Protocol (MTBCP) protocol.As an essential part of the Whitecoin ecosystem, it adopts the Random Proof of Stake (RPOS) consensus, Whitecoin Axis, Whitecoin Wallet, decentralized mining pools, and smart contract platforms to build a cross-chain blockchain ecological infrastructure.”

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as WhiteCoin directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire WhiteCoin should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, GDAX or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy WhiteCoin using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for WhiteCoin Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for WhiteCoin and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.