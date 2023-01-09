WidePoint (NYSE:WYY) Now Covered by Analysts at StockNews.com

StockNews.com began coverage on shares of WidePoint (NYSE:WYY – Get Rating) in a research report sent to investors on Sunday. The brokerage issued a sell rating on the stock.
NYSE:WYY opened at $1.95 on Friday. WidePoint has a 1 year low of $1.70 and a 1 year high of $4.81. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $2.12 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $2.33. The company has a market cap of $17.03 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -1.12 and a beta of 1.05.
