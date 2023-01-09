Willamette Valley Vineyards (NASDAQ:WVVI) Coverage Initiated by Analysts at StockNews.com

StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Willamette Valley Vineyards (NASDAQ:WVVI – Get Rating) in a research note issued to investors on Sunday. The brokerage issued a hold rating on the stock.
Willamette Valley Vineyards Stock Down 1.5 %
WVVI stock opened at $5.92 on Friday. Willamette Valley Vineyards has a fifty-two week low of $5.80 and a fifty-two week high of $10.84. The business’s 50-day moving average is $6.07 and its two-hundred day moving average is $6.19. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.14, a quick ratio of 0.52 and a current ratio of 2.84. The company has a market cap of $29.39 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -16.44 and a beta of 0.70.
Willamette Valley Vineyards (NASDAQ:WVVI – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Monday, November 14th. The company reported ($0.29) earnings per share for the quarter. Willamette Valley Vineyards had a negative net margin of 0.01% and a negative return on equity of 0.01%. The firm had revenue of $7.60 million during the quarter.
Willamette Valley Vineyards, Inc produces and sells wine in the United States and internationally. It primarily offers Pinot Noir, Chardonnay, Pinot Gris, Pinot Blanc, Sauvignon Blanc, Gruner Veltliner, Rose, Brut, Brut Rose, Blanc de Blancs, and Riesling branded wines under the Willamette Valley Vineyards label; Semi-Sparkling Muscat branded wine under the Tualatin Estate Vineyards label; Syrah, Merlot, Cabernet Sauvignon, Grenache, Cabernet Franc, Tempranillo, Malbec, The Griffin, and Viognier branded wines under the Griffin Creek label; and Oregon Blossom branded wine under the Oregon Cellars label.
