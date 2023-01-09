Willamette Valley Vineyards (NASDAQ:WVVI) Coverage Initiated by Analysts at StockNews.com

StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Willamette Valley Vineyards (NASDAQ:WVVI – Get Rating) in a research note issued to investors on Sunday. The brokerage issued a hold rating on the stock.

Willamette Valley Vineyards Stock Down 1.5 %

WVVI stock opened at $5.92 on Friday. Willamette Valley Vineyards has a fifty-two week low of $5.80 and a fifty-two week high of $10.84. The business’s 50-day moving average is $6.07 and its two-hundred day moving average is $6.19. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.14, a quick ratio of 0.52 and a current ratio of 2.84. The company has a market cap of $29.39 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -16.44 and a beta of 0.70.

Willamette Valley Vineyards (NASDAQ:WVVI – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Monday, November 14th. The company reported ($0.29) earnings per share for the quarter. Willamette Valley Vineyards had a negative net margin of 0.01% and a negative return on equity of 0.01%. The firm had revenue of $7.60 million during the quarter.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Willamette Valley Vineyards Company Profile

A number of institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of WVVI. UBS Group AG increased its position in Willamette Valley Vineyards by 102.8% in the third quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 5,140 shares of the company’s stock worth $32,000 after buying an additional 2,605 shares in the last quarter. NewEdge Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Willamette Valley Vineyards in the second quarter worth about $81,000. James Investment Research Inc. increased its position in Willamette Valley Vineyards by 63.1% in the second quarter. James Investment Research Inc. now owns 12,921 shares of the company’s stock worth $81,000 after buying an additional 5,000 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Vanguard Group Inc. increased its position in Willamette Valley Vineyards by 4.1% in the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 213,403 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,931,000 after buying an additional 8,461 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 13.09% of the company’s stock.

Willamette Valley Vineyards, Inc produces and sells wine in the United States and internationally. It primarily offers Pinot Noir, Chardonnay, Pinot Gris, Pinot Blanc, Sauvignon Blanc, Gruner Veltliner, Rose, Brut, Brut Rose, Blanc de Blancs, and Riesling branded wines under the Willamette Valley Vineyards label; Semi-Sparkling Muscat branded wine under the Tualatin Estate Vineyards label; Syrah, Merlot, Cabernet Sauvignon, Grenache, Cabernet Franc, Tempranillo, Malbec, The Griffin, and Viognier branded wines under the Griffin Creek label; and Oregon Blossom branded wine under the Oregon Cellars label.

