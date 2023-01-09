XDC Network Price Tops $0.0269 on Top Exchanges (XDC)

XDC Network (XDC) traded 2% higher against the US dollar during the 1 day period ending at 8:00 AM ET on January 9th. During the last seven days, XDC Network has traded up 5.2% against the US dollar. One XDC Network coin can currently be bought for about $0.0269 or 0.00000155 BTC on popular exchanges. XDC Network has a total market cap of $370.97 million and approximately $3.26 million worth of XDC Network was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Get XDC Network alerts:

KILT Protocol (KILT) traded 2.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.64 or 0.00003680 BTC.

Aidi Finance (BSC) (AIDI) traded up 5.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Zoo Token (ZOOT) traded up 4.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0501 or 0.00000290 BTC.

CareCoin (CARES) traded up 4.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0622 or 0.00000360 BTC.

OmniaVerse (OMNIA) traded down 5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0008 or 0.00000004 BTC.

Kitty Inu (KITTY) traded up 4.6% against the dollar and now trades at $76.50 or 0.00442947 BTC.

Lunar (LNR) traded up 0.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0331 or 0.00000192 BTC.

Hokkaidu Inu (HOKK) traded 10.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0004 or 0.00000002 BTC.

2G Carbon Coin (2GCC) traded down 10.9% against the dollar and now trades at $248.34 or 0.01437974 BTC.

QANplatform (QANX) traded up 4.6% against the dollar and now trades at $5,403.06 or 0.31286193 BTC.

XDC Network Coin Profile

XDC Network was first traded on February 5th, 2018. XDC Network’s total supply is 37,705,012,699 coins and its circulating supply is 13,806,912,774 coins. XDC Network’s official Twitter account is @xinfin_official and its Facebook page is accessible here. XDC Network’s official website is www.xdc.org. XDC Network’s official message board is medium.com/xinfin. The Reddit community for XDC Network is https://reddit.com/r/xinfin and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here.

XDC Network Coin Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “XinFin is an enterprise-ready hybrid Blockchain technology company optimized for international trade and finance. The XinFin network is powered by the native coin called XDC. The XDC protocol is architected to support smart contracts, 2000TPS, 2seconds transaction time, KYC to Masternodes (Validator Nodes). The XDC Chain (XinFin Digital Contract) uses XinFin Delegated Proof of Stake (XDPoS), with the intending to create a ‘highly-scalable, secure, permission, and commercial grade’ blockchain network. XinFin mainnet token XDC and also creates an opportunity to utilize the XinFin’s real-world use-cases such as TradeFinex.org, helps small and medium businesses or institutions originate their own financial requirements in a digital, fully structured manner so that they can distribute it to the bank or non-bank funders themselves using a common distribution standard.Xinfin Network ticker has changed from XDCE to XDC.”

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as XDC Network directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire XDC Network should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, GDAX or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy XDC Network using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for XDC Network Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for XDC Network and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.