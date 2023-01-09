Xencor, Inc. (NASDAQ:XNCR) Shares Sold by EFG Asset Management North America Corp.

EFG Asset Management North America Corp. lowered its stake in Xencor, Inc. (NASDAQ:XNCR – Get Rating) by 10.4% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 252,577 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock after selling 29,442 shares during the quarter. Xencor makes up approximately 1.5% of EFG Asset Management North America Corp.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 7th largest position. EFG Asset Management North America Corp. owned approximately 0.42% of Xencor worth $6,567,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the stock. US Bancorp DE lifted its stake in Xencor by 324.9% in the second quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 939 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $26,000 after acquiring an additional 718 shares during the last quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC bought a new position in Xencor during the second quarter worth about $27,000. Lazard Asset Management LLC increased its position in Xencor by 203.0% during the first quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 4,485 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $119,000 after buying an additional 3,005 shares during the last quarter. KBC Group NV raised its stake in Xencor by 71.1% in the second quarter. KBC Group NV now owns 5,070 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $139,000 after buying an additional 2,106 shares during the period. Finally, Virtus ETF Advisers LLC lifted its position in shares of Xencor by 12.9% in the second quarter. Virtus ETF Advisers LLC now owns 5,185 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $142,000 after buying an additional 593 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 98.99% of the company’s stock.

Get Xencor alerts:

Xencor Price Performance

Xencor stock opened at $27.00 on Monday. The firm has a market cap of $1.62 billion, a PE ratio of 56.25 and a beta of 0.65. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $27.98 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $28.16. Xencor, Inc. has a one year low of $19.35 and a one year high of $40.05.

Insider Buying and Selling at Xencor

Xencor ( NASDAQ:XNCR Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, November 7th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.55) EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.77) by $0.22. The company had revenue of $27.30 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $15.33 million. Xencor had a return on equity of 4.04% and a net margin of 10.07%. Sell-side analysts expect that Xencor, Inc. will post -1.61 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, CMO Allen Yang sold 3,737 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, December 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $27.00, for a total transaction of $100,899.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief marketing officer now owns 63,521 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,715,067. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Insiders own 4.23% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of equities research analysts recently weighed in on XNCR shares. StockNews.com upgraded Xencor from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, November 14th. Cowen started coverage on shares of Xencor in a report on Tuesday, December 6th. They set an “outperform” rating for the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. assumed coverage on shares of Xencor in a report on Wednesday, September 21st. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $37.00 price target on the stock. Raymond James upgraded Xencor from an “outperform” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $58.00 price objective for the company in a report on Thursday, October 13th. Finally, Canaccord Genuity Group lowered their target price on Xencor from $50.00 to $48.00 in a research note on Wednesday, November 9th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, ten have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $48.89.

Xencor Profile

(Get Rating)

Xencor, Inc, a clinical stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the discovery and development of engineered monoclonal antibody and cytokine therapeutics to treat patients with cancer and autoimmune diseases. The company provides Sotrovimab that targets the SARS-CoV-2 virus; Ultomiris for the treatment of patients with paroxysmal nocturnal hemoglobinuria and atypical hemolytic uremic syndrome; and Monjuvi for the treatment of patients with relapsed or refractory diffuse large B-cell lymphoma.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding XNCR? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Xencor, Inc. (NASDAQ:XNCR – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Xencor Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Xencor and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.