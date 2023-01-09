Yiren Digital (NYSE:YRD) Now Covered by Analysts at StockNews.com

StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Yiren Digital (NYSE:YRD – Get Rating) in a research note published on Sunday. The brokerage issued a strong-buy rating on the technology company’s stock.

Separately, TheStreet raised Yiren Digital from a d+ rating to a c- rating in a report on Tuesday, November 29th.

Shares of YRD opened at $2.10 on Friday. The business has a 50-day moving average of $1.29 and a 200 day moving average of $1.25. Yiren Digital has a fifty-two week low of $0.67 and a fifty-two week high of $3.15. The firm has a market cap of $179.22 million, a P/E ratio of 1.11 and a beta of 0.21. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.14, a quick ratio of 4.29 and a current ratio of 4.29.

A number of hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Citadel Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Yiren Digital during the 3rd quarter valued at about $26,000. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP grew its holdings in Yiren Digital by 0.7% during the 1st quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 854,757 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $2,173,000 after buying an additional 6,293 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Envestnet Asset Management Inc. grew its holdings in Yiren Digital by 34.0% during the 1st quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 24,289 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $62,000 after buying an additional 6,164 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 1.49% of the company’s stock.

Yiren Digital Ltd., through its subsidiaries, operates as an online consumer finance marketplace that connects borrowers and investors in the People's Republic of China. It offers loan facilitation services; and post-origination services, such as cash processing, collection, and SMS services. The company's loan products portfolio includes unsecured consumer loans; secured consumer loans, which include secured financial leasing, auto-secured, and property-secured loans; and small business loans.

