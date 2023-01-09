Yiren Digital (NYSE:YRD) Now Covered by Analysts at StockNews.com

StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Yiren Digital (NYSE:YRD – Get Rating) in a research note published on Sunday. The brokerage issued a strong-buy rating on the technology company’s stock.
Separately, TheStreet raised Yiren Digital from a d+ rating to a c- rating in a report on Tuesday, November 29th.
Yiren Digital Trading Up 11.7 %
Shares of YRD opened at $2.10 on Friday. The business has a 50-day moving average of $1.29 and a 200 day moving average of $1.25. Yiren Digital has a fifty-two week low of $0.67 and a fifty-two week high of $3.15. The firm has a market cap of $179.22 million, a P/E ratio of 1.11 and a beta of 0.21. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.14, a quick ratio of 4.29 and a current ratio of 4.29.
About Yiren Digital
Yiren Digital Ltd., through its subsidiaries, operates as an online consumer finance marketplace that connects borrowers and investors in the People's Republic of China. It offers loan facilitation services; and post-origination services, such as cash processing, collection, and SMS services. The company's loan products portfolio includes unsecured consumer loans; secured consumer loans, which include secured financial leasing, auto-secured, and property-secured loans; and small business loans.
