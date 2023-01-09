Zoetis Inc. (NYSE:ZTS) Shares Purchased by First Bank & Trust

First Bank & Trust increased its position in shares of Zoetis Inc. (NYSE:ZTS – Get Rating) by 12.7% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 9,737 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,099 shares during the period. First Bank & Trust’s holdings in Zoetis were worth $1,444,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Stock Yards Bank & Trust Co. acquired a new stake in shares of Zoetis during the second quarter valued at about $994,000. Resources Management Corp CT ADV boosted its stake in shares of Zoetis by 18.7% in the first quarter. Resources Management Corp CT ADV now owns 3,112 shares of the company’s stock valued at $587,000 after purchasing an additional 491 shares during the period. Ieq Capital LLC boosted its stake in shares of Zoetis by 8.6% in the second quarter. Ieq Capital LLC now owns 11,573 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,989,000 after purchasing an additional 913 shares during the period. Great Valley Advisor Group Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Zoetis by 5.8% in the second quarter. Great Valley Advisor Group Inc. now owns 13,667 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,349,000 after purchasing an additional 747 shares during the period. Finally, Mutual of America Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Zoetis by 1.7% in the second quarter. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC now owns 64,304 shares of the company’s stock valued at $11,053,000 after purchasing an additional 1,050 shares during the period. 90.23% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several research firms have recently commented on ZTS. The Goldman Sachs Group lowered their price objective on shares of Zoetis from $207.00 to $180.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, November 4th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their price target on shares of Zoetis from $250.00 to $225.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, October 17th. Morgan Stanley decreased their price target on shares of Zoetis from $264.00 to $248.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, November 15th. William Blair reiterated an “outperform” rating on shares of Zoetis in a research note on Thursday, November 3rd. Finally, StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Zoetis in a research note on Wednesday, October 12th. They issued a “buy” rating for the company. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, Zoetis currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $215.17.

Zoetis Price Performance

Shares of NYSE:ZTS opened at $147.64 on Monday. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $147.28 and a 200-day simple moving average of $157.85. The company has a market capitalization of $68.81 billion, a PE ratio of 33.71, a P/E/G ratio of 2.54 and a beta of 0.73. Zoetis Inc. has a twelve month low of $124.15 and a twelve month high of $216.31. The company has a current ratio of 2.27, a quick ratio of 1.48 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.12.

Zoetis (NYSE:ZTS – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, November 3rd. The company reported $1.21 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.24 by ($0.03). The business had revenue of $2 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.08 billion. Zoetis had a net margin of 25.82% and a return on equity of 48.41%. The business’s revenue was up .6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $1.25 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts predict that Zoetis Inc. will post 4.87 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Zoetis Increases Dividend

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, March 1st. Stockholders of record on Friday, January 20th will be issued a $0.375 dividend. This represents a $1.50 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.02%. This is a boost from Zoetis’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.33. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, January 19th. Zoetis’s payout ratio is presently 29.68%.

About Zoetis



Zoetis Inc discovers, develops, manufactures, and commercializes animal health medicines, vaccines, and diagnostic products in the United States and internationally. It commercializes products primarily across species, including livestock, such as cattle, swine, poultry, fish, and sheep; and companion animals comprising dogs, cats, and horses.

Featured Articles

