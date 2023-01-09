ZW Data Action Technologies (NASDAQ:CNET) Receives New Coverage from Analysts at StockNews.com

StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of ZW Data Action Technologies (NASDAQ:CNET – Get Rating) in a report released on Sunday morning. The brokerage issued a sell rating on the business services provider’s stock.
ZW Data Action Technologies Trading Up 7.1 %
Shares of ZW Data Action Technologies stock opened at $0.54 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01, a quick ratio of 2.19 and a current ratio of 2.19. ZW Data Action Technologies has a 52 week low of $0.28 and a 52 week high of $1.26. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $0.64 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $0.72. The stock has a market capitalization of $19.35 million, a PE ratio of -3.00 and a beta of 1.43.
ZW Data Action Technologies (NASDAQ:CNET – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Friday, November 18th. The business services provider reported ($0.08) EPS for the quarter. ZW Data Action Technologies had a negative net margin of 18.78% and a negative return on equity of 32.58%. The firm had revenue of $7.22 million during the quarter.
About ZW Data Action Technologies
ZW Data Action Technologies Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides omni-channel advertising, precision marketing, and data analysis management systems in the People's Republic of China. It offers Internet advertising, precision marketing, and related data services through its Internet portals, including 28.com and liansuo.com that provide advertisers with tools to build sales channels in the form of franchisees, sales agents, distributors, and/or resellers.
