113,780 Shares in Cara Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:CARA) Purchased by Mirabella Financial Services LLP

Mirabella Financial Services LLP bought a new position in shares of Cara Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:CARA – Get Rating) in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm bought 113,780 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,065,000. Mirabella Financial Services LLP owned approximately 0.21% of Cara Therapeutics at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC grew its position in shares of Cara Therapeutics by 17.9% during the second quarter. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC now owns 7,111 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $65,000 after purchasing an additional 1,078 shares in the last quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. grew its position in shares of Cara Therapeutics by 27.7% during the first quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. now owns 6,009 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $73,000 after purchasing an additional 1,302 shares in the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. grew its position in shares of Cara Therapeutics by 1.5% during the first quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 127,947 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $1,555,000 after purchasing an additional 1,900 shares in the last quarter. Texas Permanent School Fund grew its position in shares of Cara Therapeutics by 6.3% during the third quarter. Texas Permanent School Fund now owns 32,232 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $302,000 after purchasing an additional 1,918 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Kestra Private Wealth Services LLC grew its position in shares of Cara Therapeutics by 18.4% during the first quarter. Kestra Private Wealth Services LLC now owns 12,857 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $156,000 after purchasing an additional 2,000 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 69.26% of the company’s stock.

Cara Therapeutics Trading Down 5.9 %

Shares of Cara Therapeutics stock opened at $10.06 on Tuesday. The firm has a market cap of $540.56 million, a PE ratio of -6.06 and a beta of 1.00. Cara Therapeutics, Inc. has a 12 month low of $7.40 and a 12 month high of $13.97. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $10.93 and a 200 day moving average of $10.29.

Insider Activity

Cara Therapeutics ( NASDAQ:CARA Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, November 7th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.43) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.42) by ($0.01). The company had revenue of $10.81 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $8.39 million. Cara Therapeutics had a negative net margin of 224.51% and a negative return on equity of 43.13%. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Cara Therapeutics, Inc. will post -1.31 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, CEO Christopher Posner sold 14,470 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $11.13, for a total value of $161,051.10. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 186,561 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,076,423.93. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. In other news, SVP Frederique Ph.D. Menzaghi sold 3,506 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, December 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $11.27, for a total value of $39,512.62. Following the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 166,275 shares in the company, valued at $1,873,919.25. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, CEO Christopher Posner sold 14,470 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $11.13, for a total value of $161,051.10. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 186,561 shares in the company, valued at $2,076,423.93. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 20,968 shares of company stock valued at $234,284 in the last ninety days. Insiders own 3.20% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

CARA has been the subject of a number of research reports. StockNews.com initiated coverage on Cara Therapeutics in a research note on Wednesday, October 12th. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Piper Sandler dropped their price target on Cara Therapeutics to $25.00 in a research note on Tuesday, November 15th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Cara Therapeutics has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $26.60.

Cara Therapeutics Company Profile

Cara Therapeutics, Inc, an early commercial-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on developing and commercializing chemical entities with a primary focus on pruritus and pain by selectively targeting kappa opioid receptors in the United States. The company is developing product candidates that target the body's peripheral nervous system and immune cells.

