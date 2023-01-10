1,139 Shares in Illinois Tool Works Inc. (NYSE:ITW) Purchased by Aspiriant LLC

Aspiriant LLC bought a new position in shares of Illinois Tool Works Inc. (NYSE:ITW – Get Rating) during the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm bought 1,139 shares of the industrial products company’s stock, valued at approximately $206,000.

Several other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in ITW. Wellington Management Group LLP increased its stake in Illinois Tool Works by 27.3% during the first quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 5,547,647 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $1,161,677,000 after acquiring an additional 1,189,751 shares during the last quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD increased its stake in Illinois Tool Works by 25.1% during the second quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 2,805,831 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $511,363,000 after acquiring an additional 562,273 shares during the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC acquired a new stake in Illinois Tool Works during the first quarter worth about $91,466,000. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. increased its stake in Illinois Tool Works by 5.9% during the first quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 5,902,872 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $1,236,063,000 after acquiring an additional 326,412 shares during the last quarter. Finally, State Street Corp increased its stake in Illinois Tool Works by 1.5% during the second quarter. State Street Corp now owns 12,821,085 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $2,351,994,000 after acquiring an additional 187,268 shares during the last quarter. 79.83% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of equities research analysts have recently issued reports on the company. StockNews.com upgraded Illinois Tool Works from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 26th. Vertical Research lowered Illinois Tool Works from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and lowered their target price for the company from $240.00 to $220.00 in a research note on Tuesday, January 3rd. Wells Fargo & Company increased their target price on Illinois Tool Works from $187.00 to $210.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 5th. Stifel Nicolaus lowered their target price on Illinois Tool Works from $192.00 to $188.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, October 11th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group increased their target price on Illinois Tool Works from $229.00 to $243.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 26th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $206.29.

Insiders Place Their Bets

Illinois Tool Works Trading Up 0.0 %

In related news, Director David Byron Smith, Jr. purchased 1,390 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, December 9th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $221.81 per share, with a total value of $308,315.90. Following the acquisition, the director now owns 118,994 shares in the company, valued at approximately $26,394,059.14. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website . 0.78% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

NYSE:ITW opened at $226.96 on Tuesday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.95, a current ratio of 1.41 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.97. The business’s 50 day moving average is $222.15 and its two-hundred day moving average is $205.14. Illinois Tool Works Inc. has a 52 week low of $173.52 and a 52 week high of $248.16. The company has a market cap of $69.72 billion, a PE ratio of 25.91, a P/E/G ratio of 3.21 and a beta of 1.11.

Illinois Tool Works (NYSE:ITW – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, October 25th. The industrial products company reported $2.35 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.25 by $0.10. Illinois Tool Works had a return on equity of 80.65% and a net margin of 17.49%. The company had revenue of $4.01 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.90 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $2.02 EPS. Illinois Tool Works’s quarterly revenue was up 12.8% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts predict that Illinois Tool Works Inc. will post 9.46 EPS for the current year.

Illinois Tool Works Announces Dividend

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, January 12th. Shareholders of record on Friday, December 30th will be issued a dividend of $1.31 per share. This represents a $5.24 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.31%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, December 29th. Illinois Tool Works’s dividend payout ratio is presently 59.82%.

About Illinois Tool Works

Illinois Tool Works Inc manufactures and sells industrial products and equipment worldwide. It operates through seven segments: Automotive OEM; Food Equipment; Test & Measurement and Electronics; Welding; Polymers & Fluids; Construction Products; and Specialty Products. The Automotive OEM segment offers plastic and metal components, fasteners, and assemblies for automobiles, light trucks, and other industrial uses.

