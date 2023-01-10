128 Shares in Motorola Solutions, Inc. (NYSE:MSI) Bought by Asset Dedication LLC

Asset Dedication LLC bought a new position in Motorola Solutions, Inc. (NYSE:MSI – Get Rating) during the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm bought 128 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock, valued at approximately $29,000.

Other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Merit Financial Group LLC raised its holdings in Motorola Solutions by 4.5% during the second quarter. Merit Financial Group LLC now owns 955 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock valued at $200,000 after acquiring an additional 41 shares during the period. Strengthening Families & Communities LLC raised its holdings in Motorola Solutions by 6.4% during the second quarter. Strengthening Families & Communities LLC now owns 753 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock valued at $180,000 after acquiring an additional 45 shares during the period. TrinityPoint Wealth LLC raised its holdings in Motorola Solutions by 4.1% during the second quarter. TrinityPoint Wealth LLC now owns 1,138 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock valued at $239,000 after acquiring an additional 45 shares during the period. McIlrath & Eck LLC raised its holdings in Motorola Solutions by 8.3% during the second quarter. McIlrath & Eck LLC now owns 613 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock valued at $129,000 after acquiring an additional 47 shares during the period. Finally, Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC raised its holdings in Motorola Solutions by 4.3% during the third quarter. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC now owns 1,176 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock valued at $263,000 after acquiring an additional 48 shares during the period. 83.67% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

A number of brokerages have recently weighed in on MSI. Credit Suisse Group cut their price objective on Motorola Solutions from $301.00 to $300.00 and set a “market outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, November 7th. Morgan Stanley lowered Motorola Solutions from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and raised their price objective for the company from $240.00 to $260.00 in a research report on Wednesday, September 14th. Finally, StockNews.com began coverage on Motorola Solutions in a research report on Wednesday, October 12th. They set a “buy” rating for the company. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Motorola Solutions currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $291.00.

Shares of Motorola Solutions stock opened at $260.61 on Tuesday. The stock has a market cap of $43.57 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 38.33, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.90 and a beta of 0.93. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $259.35 and a 200-day moving average price of $242.55. Motorola Solutions, Inc. has a one year low of $195.18 and a one year high of $275.16.

Motorola Solutions (NYSE:MSI – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 3rd. The communications equipment provider reported $2.79 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.64 by $0.15. The company had revenue of $2.37 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.32 billion. Motorola Solutions had a negative return on equity of 533.01% and a net margin of 13.47%. Motorola Solutions’s revenue was up 12.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the company earned $2.19 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts predict that Motorola Solutions, Inc. will post 9.23 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, January 13th. Investors of record on Thursday, December 15th will be given a $0.88 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, December 14th. This is an increase from Motorola Solutions’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.79. This represents a $3.52 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.35%. Motorola Solutions’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 51.76%.

In related news, SVP Cynthia Yazdi sold 135 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $258.97, for a total value of $34,960.95. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 4,510 shares in the company, valued at $1,167,954.70. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. In other Motorola Solutions news, CEO Gregory Q. Brown sold 15,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, December 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $273.57, for a total value of $4,103,550.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 55,615 shares in the company, valued at $15,214,595.55. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, SVP Cynthia Yazdi sold 135 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $258.97, for a total value of $34,960.95. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now owns 4,510 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,167,954.70. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 128,423 shares of company stock worth $33,688,438 over the last three months. 1.85% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Motorola Solutions, Inc provides mission critical communications and analytics in the United States, the United Kingdom, Canada, and internationally. The company operates in two segments, Products and Systems Integration, and Software and Services. The Products and Systems Integration segment offers a portfolio of infrastructure, devices, accessories, and video security devices and infrastructure, as well as the implementation, and integration of systems, devices, software, and applications for government, public safety, and commercial customers who operate private communications networks and video security solutions, as well as manage a mobile workforce.

