1,809 Shares in FirstService Co. (NASDAQ:FSV) Bought by Veriti Management LLC

Veriti Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of FirstService Co. (NASDAQ:FSV – Get Rating) (TSE:FSV) in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm purchased 1,809 shares of the financial services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $215,000.

Several other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of FSV. Citigroup Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of FirstService by 658.5% during the first quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 2,723 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $395,000 after purchasing an additional 2,364 shares during the period. Natixis Advisors L.P. acquired a new stake in FirstService in the first quarter valued at $1,987,000. BlackRock Inc. lifted its holdings in FirstService by 1.3% in the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 15,513 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $2,248,000 after acquiring an additional 192 shares during the period. Raymond James Trust N.A. lifted its holdings in FirstService by 45.0% in the first quarter. Raymond James Trust N.A. now owns 3,144 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $455,000 after acquiring an additional 976 shares during the period. Finally, Dimensional Fund Advisors LP lifted its holdings in FirstService by 2.4% in the first quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 139,654 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $20,233,000 after acquiring an additional 3,286 shares during the period. 72.57% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Separately, StockNews.com began coverage on FirstService in a report on Wednesday, October 12th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, FirstService presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $152.67.

NASDAQ:FSV opened at $130.51 on Tuesday. The company has a market capitalization of $5.77 billion, a PE ratio of 50.78 and a beta of 0.98. The company has a quick ratio of 1.59, a current ratio of 1.59 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.82. FirstService Co. has a 52-week low of $112.44 and a 52-week high of $175.72. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $124.24 and a 200-day simple moving average of $125.54.

FirstService (NASDAQ:FSV – Get Rating) (TSE:FSV) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 26th. The financial services provider reported $1.10 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.14 by ($0.04). The firm had revenue of $960.46 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $941.44 million. FirstService had a return on equity of 15.37% and a net margin of 3.18%. On average, equities research analysts expect that FirstService Co. will post 3.93 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, January 6th. Stockholders of record on Friday, December 30th were paid a dividend of $0.2025 per share. This represents a $0.81 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.62%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, December 29th. FirstService’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 31.52%.

FirstService Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, provides residential property management and other essential property services to residential and commercial customers in the United States and Canada. The company operates in two segments, FirstService Residential and FirstService Brands. The FirstService Residential segment offers property management services for private residential communities, such as condominiums, co-operatives, homeowner associations, master-planned communities, active adult and lifestyle communities, and various other residential developments.

