21,022 Shares in CMS Energy Co. (NYSE:CMS) Acquired by Mirabella Financial Services LLP

Mirabella Financial Services LLP purchased a new position in CMS Energy Co. (NYSE:CMS – Get Rating) during the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm purchased 21,022 shares of the utilities provider’s stock, valued at approximately $1,255,000.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. State Street Corp lifted its stake in shares of CMS Energy by 2.7% during the second quarter. State Street Corp now owns 16,773,429 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $1,132,206,000 after acquiring an additional 441,528 shares during the period. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased its holdings in CMS Energy by 0.4% in the second quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 16,252,772 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $1,097,061,000 after purchasing an additional 61,795 shares during the last quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN increased its holdings in CMS Energy by 157.3% in the second quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 5,757,684 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $388,644,000 after purchasing an additional 3,519,691 shares during the last quarter. Caisse DE Depot ET Placement DU Quebec increased its holdings in CMS Energy by 60.3% in the second quarter. Caisse DE Depot ET Placement DU Quebec now owns 4,319,800 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $291,586,000 after purchasing an additional 1,625,800 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Invesco Ltd. increased its holdings in CMS Energy by 0.3% in the first quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 4,172,552 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $291,830,000 after purchasing an additional 13,528 shares during the last quarter. 92.16% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get CMS Energy alerts:

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

CMS has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. Credit Suisse Group upgraded CMS Energy from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and increased their price target for the stock from $61.00 to $64.00 in a report on Monday, November 21st. Seaport Res Ptn reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of CMS Energy in a report on Thursday, October 6th. StockNews.com downgraded CMS Energy from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Thursday, December 15th. Guggenheim reduced their price target on CMS Energy from $70.00 to $57.00 in a research report on Monday, October 24th. Finally, Mizuho cut their price objective on CMS Energy from $73.00 to $59.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, October 21st. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $67.40.

CMS Energy Stock Up 0.9 %

Shares of CMS opened at $64.99 on Tuesday. The company has a market capitalization of $18.86 billion, a PE ratio of 14.54, a PEG ratio of 2.52 and a beta of 0.32. CMS Energy Co. has a 12 month low of $52.41 and a 12 month high of $73.76. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $61.12 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $63.43. The company has a current ratio of 1.22, a quick ratio of 0.69 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.75.

CMS Energy (NYSE:CMS – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 27th. The utilities provider reported $0.56 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, meeting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.56. CMS Energy had a return on equity of 11.22% and a net margin of 15.63%. The company had revenue of $2.02 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.76 billion. On average, analysts anticipate that CMS Energy Co. will post 2.89 EPS for the current year.

CMS Energy Cuts Dividend

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, November 30th. Investors of record on Friday, November 4th were given a $0.46 dividend. This represents a $1.84 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.83%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, November 3rd. CMS Energy’s payout ratio is 41.16%.

Insider Activity at CMS Energy

In related news, CAO Scott B. Mcintosh sold 875 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, October 31st. The stock was sold at an average price of $57.17, for a total value of $50,023.75. Following the completion of the sale, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 22,907 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,309,593.19. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. In other CMS Energy news, CAO Scott B. Mcintosh sold 875 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, October 31st. The stock was sold at an average price of $57.17, for a total transaction of $50,023.75. Following the completion of the sale, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 22,907 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,309,593.19. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, SVP Shaun M. Johnson sold 420 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $60.80, for a total value of $25,536.00. Following the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 44,425 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,701,040. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.40% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

CMS Energy Profile

(Get Rating)

CMS Energy Corporation operates as an energy company primarily in Michigan. The company operates through three segments: Electric Utility; Gas Utility; and Enterprises. The Electric Utility segment is involved in the generation, purchase, transmission, distribution, and sale of electricity. This segment generates electricity through coal, wind, gas, renewable energy, oil, and nuclear sources.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding CMS? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for CMS Energy Co. (NYSE:CMS – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for CMS Energy Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for CMS Energy and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.