22,382 Shares in Centene Co. (NYSE:CNC) Acquired by EFG Asset Management North America Corp.

EFG Asset Management North America Corp. acquired a new stake in shares of Centene Co. (NYSE:CNC – Get Rating) during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm acquired 22,382 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,743,000.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Cibc World Market Inc. boosted its stake in Centene by 1,401.4% during the first quarter. Cibc World Market Inc. now owns 46,333 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,901,000 after buying an additional 43,247 shares in the last quarter. Vontobel Holding Ltd. raised its holdings in shares of Centene by 7.2% in the first quarter. Vontobel Holding Ltd. now owns 9,734 shares of the company’s stock valued at $841,000 after buying an additional 657 shares during the last quarter. Blair William & Co. IL raised its holdings in shares of Centene by 104.7% in the first quarter. Blair William & Co. IL now owns 43,760 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,684,000 after buying an additional 22,382 shares during the last quarter. Brighton Jones LLC bought a new stake in Centene during the 1st quarter worth about $203,000. Finally, Candriam Luxembourg S.C.A. raised its holdings in Centene by 10.0% during the 1st quarter. Candriam Luxembourg S.C.A. now owns 37,404 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,149,000 after purchasing an additional 3,414 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 93.28% of the company’s stock.

CNC opened at $77.59 on Tuesday. Centene Co. has a 1-year low of $73.19 and a 1-year high of $98.53. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $82.86 and its 200 day simple moving average is $85.23. The company has a current ratio of 1.06, a quick ratio of 1.06 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.71. The stock has a market cap of $43.94 billion, a PE ratio of 22.62, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.93 and a beta of 0.60.

Centene ( NYSE:CNC Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, October 25th. The company reported $1.30 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.22 by $0.08. Centene had a return on equity of 13.08% and a net margin of 1.42%. The business had revenue of $35.84 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $35.45 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $1.26 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 10.6% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts expect that Centene Co. will post 5.72 earnings per share for the current year.

Centene announced that its board has authorized a share repurchase plan on Friday, December 16th that allows the company to repurchase $2.00 billion in outstanding shares. This repurchase authorization allows the company to buy up to 4.3% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock repurchase plans are often an indication that the company’s management believes its shares are undervalued.

Several analysts have weighed in on CNC shares. Cowen dropped their price objective on Centene from $108.00 to $101.00 in a report on Thursday, September 22nd. Barclays decreased their price objective on Centene from $107.00 to $100.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, October 3rd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their price target on Centene from $103.00 to $98.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Friday. Cowen reduced their price target on Centene from $108.00 to $101.00 in a research report on Thursday, September 22nd. Finally, Bank of America downgraded Centene from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating and reduced their price target for the stock from $100.00 to $85.00 in a research report on Tuesday, December 13th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating, twelve have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $101.35.

Centene Corporation operates as a multi-national healthcare enterprise that provides programs and services to under-insured and uninsured individuals in the United States. Its Managed Care segment offers health plan coverage to individuals through government subsidized programs, including Medicaid, the State children's health insurance program, long-term services and support, foster care, and medicare-medicaid plans, which cover dually eligible individuals, as well as aged, blind, or disabled programs.

