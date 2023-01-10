2,390 Shares in Service Co. International (NYSE:SCI) Purchased by Wipfli Financial Advisors LLC

Wipfli Financial Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Service Co. International (NYSE:SCI – Get Rating) in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm acquired 2,390 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $138,000.

Several other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC increased its holdings in Service Co. International by 11.5% in the 3rd quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC now owns 5,570 shares of the company’s stock worth $322,000 after acquiring an additional 575 shares during the last quarter. Versor Investments LP increased its holdings in Service Co. International by 119.2% in the 3rd quarter. Versor Investments LP now owns 18,426 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,064,000 after acquiring an additional 10,021 shares during the last quarter. Thompson Siegel & Walmsley LLC increased its holdings in Service Co. International by 42.3% in the 3rd quarter. Thompson Siegel & Walmsley LLC now owns 18,500 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,068,000 after acquiring an additional 5,500 shares during the last quarter. Raymond James & Associates increased its holdings in Service Co. International by 0.9% in the 3rd quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 94,893 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,479,000 after acquiring an additional 847 shares during the last quarter. Finally, AE Wealth Management LLC increased its holdings in Service Co. International by 9.9% in the 3rd quarter. AE Wealth Management LLC now owns 6,729 shares of the company’s stock worth $389,000 after acquiring an additional 608 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 84.68% of the company’s stock.

Get Service Co. International alerts:

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several brokerages have commented on SCI. Truist Financial began coverage on Service Co. International in a research note on Friday, October 7th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $72.00 target price for the company. StockNews.com began coverage on Service Co. International in a research note on Wednesday, October 12th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company.

Service Co. International Stock Up 1.0 %

Shares of NYSE SCI opened at $69.98 on Tuesday. Service Co. International has a 52 week low of $56.85 and a 52 week high of $75.11. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $69.61 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $66.50. The company has a quick ratio of 0.43, a current ratio of 0.48 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.46. The company has a market cap of $10.76 billion, a P/E ratio of 16.82, a P/E/G ratio of 1.64 and a beta of 0.77.

Service Co. International (NYSE:SCI – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 1st. The company reported $0.68 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.51 by $0.17. The firm had revenue of $977.72 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $879.87 million. Service Co. International had a return on equity of 36.22% and a net margin of 16.48%. Research analysts anticipate that Service Co. International will post 3.67 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Service Co. International Increases Dividend

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 30th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, December 15th were given a dividend of $0.27 per share. This represents a $1.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.54%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, December 14th. This is an increase from Service Co. International’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.25. Service Co. International’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 25.96%.

Service Co. International declared that its Board of Directors has authorized a share buyback plan on Wednesday, November 2nd that permits the company to buyback $350.00 million in outstanding shares. This buyback authorization permits the company to repurchase up to 3.3% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares buyback plans are often an indication that the company’s management believes its stock is undervalued.

Insider Activity

In other news, Director Alan R. Buckwalter III sold 20,000 shares of Service Co. International stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $71.64, for a total transaction of $1,432,800.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 32,326 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,315,834.64. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In related news, Director Alan R. Buckwalter III sold 20,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $71.64, for a total transaction of $1,432,800.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 32,326 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,315,834.64. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, CEO Thomas L. Ryan sold 10,300 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, November 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $68.03, for a total value of $700,709.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 968,909 shares in the company, valued at $65,914,879.27. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders sold 37,005 shares of company stock worth $2,604,736. 5.10% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Service Co. International Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Service Corporation International provides deathcare products and services in the United States and Canada. The company operates through Funeral and Cemetery segments. Its funeral service and cemetery operations comprise funeral service locations, cemeteries, funeral service/cemetery combination locations, crematoria, and other businesses.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding SCI? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Service Co. International (NYSE:SCI – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Service Co. International Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Service Co. International and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.