29,790 Shares in M&T Bank Co. (NYSE:MTB) Purchased by Assenagon Asset Management S.A.

Assenagon Asset Management S.A. purchased a new position in shares of M&T Bank Co. (NYSE:MTB – Get Rating) during the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor purchased 29,790 shares of the financial services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $5,253,000.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. AlphaCrest Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in M&T Bank in the first quarter valued at about $306,000. Vontobel Holding Ltd. boosted its stake in M&T Bank by 29.1% in the first quarter. Vontobel Holding Ltd. now owns 2,180 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $375,000 after acquiring an additional 491 shares during the last quarter. Aviva PLC boosted its stake in M&T Bank by 37.7% in the first quarter. Aviva PLC now owns 27,430 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $4,649,000 after acquiring an additional 7,503 shares during the last quarter. Prudential PLC purchased a new position in M&T Bank in the first quarter valued at about $626,000. Finally, Cetera Investment Advisers boosted its stake in M&T Bank by 60.8% in the first quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers now owns 5,978 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,013,000 after acquiring an additional 2,260 shares during the last quarter. 84.10% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of research analysts have weighed in on MTB shares. Wedbush upgraded shares of M&T Bank from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $170.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, January 3rd. Citigroup lowered their price target on shares of M&T Bank from $200.00 to $180.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, October 21st. TheStreet raised shares of M&T Bank from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research report on Tuesday, September 27th. StockNews.com lowered shares of M&T Bank from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday. Finally, Piper Sandler lowered their price target on shares of M&T Bank from $210.00 to $195.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, October 20th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, M&T Bank presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $185.40.

M&T Bank Stock Performance

M&T Bank stock opened at $148.55 on Tuesday. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $157.32 and its 200 day simple moving average is $169.28. The company has a current ratio of 0.96, a quick ratio of 0.96 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.15. The firm has a market capitalization of $25.64 billion, a PE ratio of 14.01, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.82 and a beta of 0.83. M&T Bank Co. has a 1-year low of $138.43 and a 1-year high of $193.42.

M&T Bank (NYSE:MTB – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, October 19th. The financial services provider reported $3.83 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $4.21 by ($0.38). The firm had revenue of $2.24 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.29 billion. M&T Bank had a return on equity of 10.74% and a net margin of 22.80%. During the same period last year, the company posted $3.76 EPS. As a group, analysts expect that M&T Bank Co. will post 14.23 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

M&T Bank Dividend Announcement

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 30th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, December 1st were issued a $1.20 dividend. This represents a $4.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.23%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, November 30th. M&T Bank’s payout ratio is 45.28%.

M&T Bank Company Profile

M&T Bank Corporation operates as a bank holding company that provides commercial and retail banking services. The company's Business Banking segment offers deposit, lending, cash management, and other financial services to small businesses and professionals. Its Commercial Banking segment provides deposit products, commercial lending and leasing, letters of credit, and cash management services for middle-market and large commercial customers.

