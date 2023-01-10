388 Shares in EPAM Systems, Inc. (NYSE:EPAM) Acquired by Wipfli Financial Advisors LLC

Wipfli Financial Advisors LLC purchased a new position in EPAM Systems, Inc. (NYSE:EPAM – Get Rating) during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor purchased 388 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $141,000.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Zions Bancorporation N.A. lifted its holdings in shares of EPAM Systems by 443.8% in the second quarter. Zions Bancorporation N.A. now owns 87 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $26,000 after purchasing an additional 71 shares in the last quarter. Sterling Investment Advisors Ltd. increased its position in EPAM Systems by 3,333.3% in the second quarter. Sterling Investment Advisors Ltd. now owns 103 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $30,000 after buying an additional 100 shares during the last quarter. Lindbrook Capital LLC increased its position in EPAM Systems by 59.7% in the second quarter. Lindbrook Capital LLC now owns 115 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $34,000 after buying an additional 43 shares during the last quarter. Janiczek Wealth Management LLC increased its position in EPAM Systems by 93.5% in the second quarter. Janiczek Wealth Management LLC now owns 120 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $42,000 after buying an additional 58 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Clear Street Markets LLC increased its position in EPAM Systems by 430.4% in the second quarter. Clear Street Markets LLC now owns 122 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $36,000 after buying an additional 99 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 92.29% of the company’s stock.

NYSE:EPAM opened at $324.98 on Tuesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $18.69 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 47.30, a P/E/G ratio of 1.72 and a beta of 1.59. EPAM Systems, Inc. has a 52-week low of $168.59 and a 52-week high of $581.56. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $337.32 and a 200 day moving average of $357.78. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01, a quick ratio of 3.47 and a current ratio of 3.47.

EPAM Systems ( NYSE:EPAM Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 3rd. The information technology services provider reported $2.65 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.02 by $0.63. The company had revenue of $1.23 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.22 billion. EPAM Systems had a return on equity of 22.12% and a net margin of 8.65%. On average, research analysts expect that EPAM Systems, Inc. will post 9.32 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of research firms have issued reports on EPAM. StockNews.com began coverage on EPAM Systems in a research report on Wednesday, October 12th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Citigroup reduced their price target on EPAM Systems from $520.00 to $400.00 in a research report on Friday, November 4th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price target on EPAM Systems from $365.00 to $405.00 in a research report on Thursday, December 15th. Barclays reduced their price target on EPAM Systems from $485.00 to $400.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Sunday, November 6th. Finally, KeyCorp reduced their price target on EPAM Systems from $510.00 to $424.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, November 4th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $417.87.

EPAM Systems, Inc provides digital platform engineering and software development services worldwide. The company offers engineering services, including requirements analysis and platform selection, customization, cross-platform migration, implementation, and integration; infrastructure management services, such as software development, testing, and maintenance with private, public, and mobile infrastructures for application, database, network, server, storage, and systems operations management, as well as monitoring, incident notification, and resolution services; and maintenance and support services.

