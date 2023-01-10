51Talk Online Education Group (NYSE:COE) Coverage Initiated at StockNews.com

Stock analysts at StockNews.com started coverage on shares of 51Talk Online Education Group (NYSE:COE – Get Rating) in a research report issued to clients and investors on Sunday. The firm set a “hold” rating on the stock.

51Talk Online Education Group Stock Up 0.3 %

NYSE COE opened at $6.18 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $34.36 million, a PE ratio of -2.03 and a beta of -0.64. 51Talk Online Education Group has a 12-month low of $3.04 and a 12-month high of $9.08. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $6.60 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $6.60.

Get 51Talk Online Education Group alerts:

Institutional Investors Weigh In On 51Talk Online Education Group

An institutional investor recently raised its position in 51Talk Online Education Group stock. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. increased its stake in shares of 51Talk Online Education Group (NYSE:COE – Get Rating) by 193.2% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 55,979 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 36,885 shares during the period. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. owned 0.26% of 51Talk Online Education Group worth $98,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC. 15.39% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About 51Talk Online Education Group

51Talk Online Education Group, through its subsidiaries, provides online English language education services to students in the People's Republic of China, the Philippines, and internationally. The company operates online and mobile education platforms that enable students to take live interactive English lessons with international teachers.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for 51Talk Online Education Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for 51Talk Online Education Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.