5,417 Shares in Pentair plc (NYSE:PNR) Acquired by Veriti Management LLC

Veriti Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Pentair plc (NYSE:PNR – Get Rating) during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor acquired 5,417 shares of the industrial products company’s stock, valued at approximately $220,000.

Several other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of PNR. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. lifted its holdings in Pentair by 10.5% during the 1st quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 16,329 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $885,000 after buying an additional 1,554 shares in the last quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in Pentair by 54.2% during the 1st quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC now owns 16,188 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $879,000 after buying an additional 5,692 shares in the last quarter. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS lifted its holdings in Pentair by 6.6% during the 1st quarter. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS now owns 22,141 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $1,200,000 after buying an additional 1,371 shares in the last quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can lifted its holdings in Pentair by 0.3% during the 1st quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 126,084 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $7,146,000 after buying an additional 322 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Allianz Asset Management GmbH lifted its stake in shares of Pentair by 17.3% in the 1st quarter. Allianz Asset Management GmbH now owns 14,212 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $770,000 after purchasing an additional 2,098 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 90.74% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

PNR has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. TheStreet downgraded Pentair from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research note on Friday, October 7th. Mizuho cut their price target on Pentair from $48.00 to $44.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, October 18th. Citigroup cut their price target on Pentair from $56.00 to $54.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, December 9th. StockNews.com raised Pentair from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus raised Pentair from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their price objective for the stock from $46.00 to $57.00 in a research note on Monday, December 19th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $52.60.

Pentair Price Performance

PNR stock opened at $47.49 on Tuesday. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $44.74 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $45.04. The stock has a market cap of $7.81 billion, a PE ratio of 14.79, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.52 and a beta of 1.07. The company has a current ratio of 1.42, a quick ratio of 0.71 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.93. Pentair plc has a 1 year low of $38.55 and a 1 year high of $71.40.

Pentair (NYSE:PNR – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, October 25th. The industrial products company reported $0.99 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.93 by $0.06. The firm had revenue of $1.06 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.04 billion. Pentair had a return on equity of 24.47% and a net margin of 13.02%. The company’s revenue was up 8.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.89 EPS. Equities analysts forecast that Pentair plc will post 3.65 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Pentair Increases Dividend

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, February 3rd. Shareholders of record on Friday, January 20th will be issued a dividend of $0.22 per share. This represents a $0.88 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.85%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, January 19th. This is a boost from Pentair’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.21. Pentair’s dividend payout ratio is 26.17%.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Pentair news, Director T Michael Glenn sold 3,947 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, December 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $46.75, for a total transaction of $184,522.25. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 26,496 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,238,688. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 0.89% of the company’s stock.

Pentair Company Profile

Pentair plc provides various water solutions worldwide. It operates through Consumer Solutions; and Industrial & Flow Technologies segments. The Consumer Solutions segment designs, manufactures, and sells residential and commercial pool equipment and accessories, including pumps, filters, heaters, lights, automatic controls, automatic cleaners, maintenance equipment, and pool accessories for residential and commercial pool maintenance, repair, renovation, service, and construction applications; and water treatment products and systems comprising pressure tanks, control valves, activated carbon products, conventional filtration products, and point-of-entry and point-of-use systems for the use in residential whole home water filtration, drinking water filtration, and water softening solutions, as well as in commercial total water management and filtration in foodservice operations.

