Activision Blizzard, Inc. (NASDAQ:ATVI) Shares Bought by Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC

Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC lifted its holdings in Activision Blizzard, Inc. (NASDAQ:ATVI – Get Rating) by 0.0% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 467,377 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 214 shares during the period. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC owned about 0.06% of Activision Blizzard worth $34,744,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Waldron Private Wealth LLC lifted its position in shares of Activision Blizzard by 0.6% during the 2nd quarter. Waldron Private Wealth LLC now owns 21,015 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,636,000 after buying an additional 126 shares during the last quarter. Roberts Glore & Co. Inc. IL lifted its position in shares of Activision Blizzard by 1.7% during the 2nd quarter. Roberts Glore & Co. Inc. IL now owns 7,564 shares of the company’s stock valued at $589,000 after buying an additional 130 shares during the last quarter. NuWave Investment Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Activision Blizzard by 2.4% during the 3rd quarter. NuWave Investment Management LLC now owns 6,211 shares of the company’s stock valued at $462,000 after buying an additional 144 shares during the last quarter. Asset Dedication LLC lifted its holdings in Activision Blizzard by 13.3% during the 2nd quarter. Asset Dedication LLC now owns 1,237 shares of the company’s stock worth $97,000 after purchasing an additional 145 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Boltwood Capital Management lifted its holdings in Activision Blizzard by 2.7% during the 3rd quarter. Boltwood Capital Management now owns 5,537 shares of the company’s stock worth $412,000 after purchasing an additional 148 shares in the last quarter. 79.34% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Activision Blizzard Stock Performance

NASDAQ:ATVI opened at $77.22 on Tuesday. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $75.16 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $76.40. Activision Blizzard, Inc. has a 52-week low of $61.99 and a 52-week high of $86.90. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.19, a quick ratio of 5.76 and a current ratio of 5.76. The firm has a market capitalization of $60.43 billion, a PE ratio of 36.25, a P/E/G ratio of 2.35 and a beta of 0.47.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Activision Blizzard ( NASDAQ:ATVI Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Monday, November 7th. The company reported $0.58 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.42 by $0.16. Activision Blizzard had a return on equity of 9.64% and a net margin of 22.75%. The company had revenue of $1.83 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.70 billion. Analysts forecast that Activision Blizzard, Inc. will post 2.61 EPS for the current year.

A number of brokerages recently issued reports on ATVI. Robert W. Baird raised Activision Blizzard from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $95.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Tuesday, November 22nd. StockNews.com cut Activision Blizzard from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Saturday, December 24th. MKM Partners raised Activision Blizzard from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $95.00 price target on the stock in a report on Tuesday, November 15th. Raymond James upgraded Activision Blizzard from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $95.00 price objective on the stock in a research report on Thursday, November 10th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their price target on Activision Blizzard from $95.00 to $86.00 in a research report on Monday, November 28th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, Activision Blizzard presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $93.11.

About Activision Blizzard

Activision Blizzard, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, develops and publishes interactive entertainment content and services in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia Pacific. The company operates through three segments: Activision, Blizzard, and King. It develops and distributes content and services on video game consoles, personal computers, and mobile devices, including subscription, full-game, and in-game sales, as well as by licensing software to third-party or related-party companies that distribute Activision and Blizzard products.

