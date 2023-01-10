ADM Tronics Unlimited (OTCMKTS:ADMT) and Vivani Medical (NASDAQ:VANI) Financial Contrast

Vivani Medical (NASDAQ:VANI – Get Rating) and ADM Tronics Unlimited (OTCMKTS:ADMT – Get Rating) are both small-cap medical companies, but which is the superior business? We will contrast the two businesses based on the strength of their institutional ownership, profitability, earnings, risk, dividends, valuation and analyst recommendations.

Analyst Ratings

This is a breakdown of current recommendations and price targets for Vivani Medical and ADM Tronics Unlimited, as provided by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Vivani Medical 0 0 1 0 3.00 ADM Tronics Unlimited 0 0 0 0 N/A

Vivani Medical currently has a consensus price target of $7.00, indicating a potential upside of 593.07%. Given Vivani Medical’s higher possible upside, analysts clearly believe Vivani Medical is more favorable than ADM Tronics Unlimited.

Profitability

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Vivani Medical N/A -8.27% -7.86% ADM Tronics Unlimited -33.97% -68.41% -35.18%

Valuation and Earnings

This table compares Vivani Medical and ADM Tronics Unlimited’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

This table compares Vivani Medical and ADM Tronics Unlimited’s top-line revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Vivani Medical N/A N/A -$8.92 million N/A N/A ADM Tronics Unlimited $3.21 million 1.59 -$1.38 million ($0.02) -3.78

ADM Tronics Unlimited has higher revenue and earnings than Vivani Medical.

Volatility and Risk

Vivani Medical has a beta of 2.54, indicating that its stock price is 154% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, ADM Tronics Unlimited has a beta of -0.17, indicating that its stock price is 117% less volatile than the S&P 500.

Summary

Vivani Medical beats ADM Tronics Unlimited on 6 of the 8 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Vivani Medical

Vivani Medical, Inc., a clinical stage company, develops various implants that treat chronic diseases with high unmet medical need. It engages in developing a portfolio of miniature drug implants to deliver minimally fluctuating drug profiles; and implantable visual prostheses devices to deliver useful artificial vision to blind individuals. The company is headquartered in Emeryville, California.

About ADM Tronics Unlimited

ADM Tronics Unlimited, Inc., through its subsidiaries, develops, manufactures, and sells electronics for non-invasive medical and other applications in the United States, Australia, Asia, and Europe. It operates through Electronics, Chemical, and Engineering segments. The company offers proprietary devices for use in diagnostics and therapeutics of humans and animals; and electronic controllers for spas and hot tubs. It also provides water-based primers and adhesives; water-based coatings and resins; water-based chemical additives; and anti-static conductive paints, coatings, and other products. In addition, the company offers water-based, adhesive and related topical formulations for use in maxillofacial prosthetic medical applications; and for professional makeup applications primarily for film, TV, and theatrical productions. Further, it provides research, development, regulatory, and engineering services for the design, development, and manufacturing of medical devices, electronics, and other technologies and products, as well as medical electronic therapeutic technology. The company was incorporated in 1969 and is headquartered in Northvale, New Jersey.

