Adobe Inc. (NASDAQ:ADBE) Expected to Earn Q1 2023 Earnings of $2.82 Per Share

Adobe Inc. (NASDAQ:ADBE – Get Rating) – Equities research analysts at Jefferies Financial Group issued their Q1 2023 earnings per share estimates for shares of Adobe in a research report issued on Thursday, January 5th. Jefferies Financial Group analyst B. Thill anticipates that the software company will post earnings per share of $2.82 for the quarter. Jefferies Financial Group has a “Buy” rating and a $420.00 price objective on the stock. The consensus estimate for Adobe’s current full-year earnings is $12.15 per share. Jefferies Financial Group also issued estimates for Adobe’s Q2 2023 earnings at $2.88 EPS, Q3 2023 earnings at $2.91 EPS and Q4 2023 earnings at $2.97 EPS.

ADBE has been the topic of a number of other research reports. Morgan Stanley raised their target price on Adobe from $337.00 to $382.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Friday, December 16th. Citigroup lifted their price objective on Adobe from $337.00 to $355.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, December 19th. UBS Group lifted their price objective on Adobe from $320.00 to $350.00 in a report on Monday, December 12th. Stifel Nicolaus lifted their price objective on Adobe from $375.00 to $400.00 in a report on Friday, December 16th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets lifted their price objective on Adobe from $332.00 to $390.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a report on Friday, December 16th. Fourteen equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $415.23.

ADBE opened at $341.98 on Monday. The firm has a market capitalization of $158.99 billion, a P/E ratio of 33.86, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.08 and a beta of 1.24. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $330.38 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $349.74. The company has a quick ratio of 1.14, a current ratio of 1.11 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.26. Adobe has a 12-month low of $274.73 and a 12-month high of $541.59.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in ADBE. Public Investment Fund acquired a new stake in shares of Adobe during the second quarter worth $419,981,000. Castleview Partners LLC grew its stake in shares of Adobe by 37,795.5% during the second quarter. Castleview Partners LLC now owns 720,772 shares of the software company’s stock worth $1,969,000 after purchasing an additional 718,870 shares during the period. Parnassus Investments LLC grew its stake in shares of Adobe by 51.3% during the second quarter. Parnassus Investments LLC now owns 1,998,331 shares of the software company’s stock worth $731,509,000 after purchasing an additional 677,383 shares during the period. Amundi grew its stake in shares of Adobe by 22.4% during the second quarter. Amundi now owns 2,963,024 shares of the software company’s stock worth $1,104,541,000 after purchasing an additional 542,902 shares during the period. Finally, Brown Brothers Harriman & Co. grew its stake in shares of Adobe by 5,491.1% during the second quarter. Brown Brothers Harriman & Co. now owns 528,139 shares of the software company’s stock worth $193,331,000 after purchasing an additional 518,693 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 79.36% of the company’s stock.

In other Adobe news, CAO Mark S. Garfield sold 132 shares of Adobe stock in a transaction on Monday, December 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $338.00, for a total value of $44,616.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief accounting officer now owns 3,271 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,105,598. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. In other news, CAO Mark S. Garfield sold 132 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, December 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $338.00, for a total transaction of $44,616.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief accounting officer now owns 3,271 shares in the company, valued at $1,105,598. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, EVP Scott Belsky sold 2,711 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, October 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $319.12, for a total value of $865,134.32. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 24,217 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $7,728,129.04. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 24,861 shares of company stock worth $8,033,665. 0.23% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Adobe Inc operates as a diversified software company worldwide. It operates through three segments: Digital Media, Digital Experience, and Publishing and Advertising. The Digital Media segment offers products, services, and solutions that enable individuals, teams, and enterprises to create, publish, and promote content; and Document Cloud, a unified cloud-based document services platform.

