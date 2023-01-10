Advance Capital Management Inc. Increases Position in AbbVie Inc. (NYSE:ABBV)

Advance Capital Management Inc. lifted its position in shares of AbbVie Inc. (NYSE:ABBV – Get Rating) by 13.5% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 1,916 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 228 shares during the quarter. Advance Capital Management Inc.’s holdings in AbbVie were worth $257,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in ABBV. Retirement Income Solutions Inc acquired a new position in AbbVie during the first quarter worth about $204,000. Ergoteles LLC grew its position in shares of AbbVie by 17.8% in the first quarter. Ergoteles LLC now owns 5,605 shares of the company’s stock valued at $909,000 after purchasing an additional 847 shares during the last quarter. First Western Trust Bank acquired a new stake in shares of AbbVie in the first quarter valued at approximately $1,150,000. Wsfs Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of AbbVie in the first quarter valued at approximately $562,000. Finally, Bridgewater Associates LP grew its position in shares of AbbVie by 80.4% in the first quarter. Bridgewater Associates LP now owns 75,516 shares of the company’s stock valued at $12,242,000 after purchasing an additional 33,661 shares during the last quarter. 67.71% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

AbbVie Stock Down 2.9 %

Shares of NYSE:ABBV opened at $161.66 on Tuesday. AbbVie Inc. has a 52-week low of $128.26 and a 52-week high of $175.91. The company has a quick ratio of 0.83, a current ratio of 0.93 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.77. The company has a market capitalization of $285.89 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 21.58, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.56 and a beta of 0.69. The company has a 50 day moving average of $158.61 and a two-hundred day moving average of $149.30.

AbbVie Increases Dividend

AbbVie ( NYSE:ABBV Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Friday, October 28th. The company reported $3.66 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.56 by $0.10. AbbVie had a net margin of 23.19% and a return on equity of 155.88%. The business had revenue of $14.81 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $14.95 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $3.33 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 3.3% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts forecast that AbbVie Inc. will post 13.99 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, February 15th. Stockholders of record on Friday, January 13th will be given a dividend of $1.48 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, January 12th. This represents a $5.92 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.66%. This is an increase from AbbVie’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.41. AbbVie’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 75.30%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several analysts have recently commented on the stock. BMO Capital Markets lowered their price target on shares of AbbVie from $170.00 to $169.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, October 31st. Credit Suisse Group began coverage on shares of AbbVie in a research report on Thursday, November 17th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $170.00 price target on the stock. StockNews.com began coverage on shares of AbbVie in a research note on Wednesday, October 12th. They set a “strong-buy” rating on the stock. SVB Leerink reduced their price objective on shares of AbbVie from $140.00 to $135.00 and set an “underperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, September 30th. Finally, Barclays dropped their price objective on AbbVie from $160.00 to $155.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Monday, October 31st. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating, six have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $159.89.

Insider Transactions at AbbVie

In other AbbVie news, EVP Timothy J. Richmond sold 42,370 shares of AbbVie stock in a transaction on Monday, December 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $163.44, for a total value of $6,924,952.80. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 13,837 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,261,519.28. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 0.08% of the company’s stock.

AbbVie Profile

AbbVie Inc discovers, develops, manufactures, and sells pharmaceuticals in the worldwide. The company offers HUMIRA, a therapy administered as an injection for autoimmune and intestinal Behçet's diseases; SKYRIZI to treat moderate to severe plaque psoriasis in adults; RINVOQ, a JAK inhibitor for the treatment of moderate to severe active rheumatoid arthritis in adult patients; IMBRUVICA to treat adult patients with chronic lymphocytic leukemia (CLL), small lymphocytic lymphoma (SLL), and VENCLEXTA, a BCL-2 inhibitor used to treat adults with CLL or SLL; and MAVYRET to treat patients with chronic HCV genotype 1-6 infection.

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ABBV? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for AbbVie Inc. (NYSE:ABBV – Get Rating).

