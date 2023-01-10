Aeglea BioTherapeutics (NASDAQ:AGLE) Research Coverage Started at StockNews.com

StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Aeglea BioTherapeutics (NASDAQ:AGLE – Get Rating) in a research report report published on Monday. The firm issued a hold rating on the biotechnology company’s stock.

AGLE has been the topic of a number of other research reports. Piper Sandler lifted their price target on shares of Aeglea BioTherapeutics to $1.50 in a research note on Tuesday, November 1st. Wells Fargo & Company raised shares of Aeglea BioTherapeutics from an equal weight rating to an overweight rating and lifted their price target for the company from $1.50 to $2.00 in a research note on Friday, October 28th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus price target of $1.88.

Aeglea BioTherapeutics Stock Performance

AGLE stock opened at $0.50 on Monday. The firm has a market cap of $31.05 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -0.44 and a beta of 1.65. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $0.76 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $0.60. Aeglea BioTherapeutics has a one year low of $0.34 and a one year high of $4.79.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Aeglea BioTherapeutics

Aeglea BioTherapeutics ( NASDAQ:AGLE Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 3rd. The biotechnology company reported ($0.19) EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.24) by $0.05. Aeglea BioTherapeutics had a negative net margin of 1,471.82% and a negative return on equity of 114.95%. The firm had revenue of $0.17 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $0.63 million. As a group, equities analysts predict that Aeglea BioTherapeutics will post -1.01 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. boosted its holdings in Aeglea BioTherapeutics by 7.4% in the first quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 106,810 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $246,000 after purchasing an additional 7,333 shares in the last quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC boosted its holdings in Aeglea BioTherapeutics by 14.2% in the first quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC now owns 149,399 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $342,000 after purchasing an additional 18,564 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp boosted its holdings in Aeglea BioTherapeutics by 3.8% in the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 787,048 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $1,810,000 after purchasing an additional 29,007 shares in the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. boosted its holdings in Aeglea BioTherapeutics by 5.6% in the second quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 1,187,293 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $600,000 after purchasing an additional 62,504 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Ghost Tree Capital LLC boosted its holdings in Aeglea BioTherapeutics by 8.1% in the third quarter. Ghost Tree Capital LLC now owns 1,000,000 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $526,000 after purchasing an additional 75,000 shares in the last quarter. 78.01% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Aeglea BioTherapeutics

Aeglea BioTherapeutics, Inc, a clinical-stage biotechnology company, designs and develops human enzyme therapeutics for the treatment of patients and families with rare metabolic diseases. The company's lead product candidate is pegzilarginase, a recombinant human Arginase 1 that is in Phase III PEACE trial to evaluate the safety and efficacy for the treatment of Arginase 1 deficiency.

