Aflac Incorporated (NYSE:AFL) Shares Sold by Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc.

Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. lessened its stake in shares of Aflac Incorporated (NYSE:AFL – Get Rating) by 0.4% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 73,453 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 270 shares during the quarter. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc.’s holdings in Aflac were worth $4,128,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. EdgeRock Capital LLC acquired a new position in shares of Aflac in the third quarter worth about $26,000. New Millennium Group LLC acquired a new position in shares of Aflac in the second quarter worth about $25,000. Curi Wealth Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Aflac by 8,550.0% in the second quarter. Curi Wealth Management LLC now owns 519 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $29,000 after acquiring an additional 513 shares in the last quarter. Horizons Wealth Management acquired a new position in shares of Aflac in the second quarter worth about $39,000. Finally, Newbridge Financial Services Group Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Aflac in the third quarter worth about $34,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 66.22% of the company’s stock.

Get Aflac alerts:

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several analysts recently weighed in on the company. Citigroup boosted their price objective on Aflac from $61.00 to $70.00 in a report on Wednesday, November 16th. Piper Sandler boosted their price objective on Aflac from $73.00 to $80.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, November 18th. Evercore ISI set a $66.00 price objective on Aflac in a report on Thursday, November 17th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their target price on Aflac from $62.00 to $66.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday. Finally, Raymond James upped their target price on Aflac from $67.00 to $70.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, October 31st. Eight analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, Aflac has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $67.18.

Insiders Place Their Bets

Aflac Stock Performance

In other Aflac news, Director Joseph L. Moskowitz sold 500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, January 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $71.98, for a total value of $35,990.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 19,751 shares in the company, valued at $1,421,676.98. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website . In other news, Director Joseph L. Moskowitz sold 500 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, January 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $71.98, for a total transaction of $35,990.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 19,751 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,421,676.98. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink . Also, SVP Albert Riggieri sold 4,688 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, December 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $70.60, for a total value of $330,972.80. Following the sale, the senior vice president now owns 21,552 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,521,571.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders sold 57,388 shares of company stock worth $4,065,339 over the last ninety days. Company insiders own 1.10% of the company’s stock.

Shares of AFL stock opened at $71.45 on Tuesday. Aflac Incorporated has a 12-month low of $52.07 and a 12-month high of $74.01. The firm has a market capitalization of $44.43 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.11, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.74 and a beta of 0.92. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $70.57 and a 200 day simple moving average of $63.06. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.31, a current ratio of 0.07 and a quick ratio of 0.07.

Aflac (NYSE:AFL – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, October 31st. The financial services provider reported $1.23 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.22 by $0.01. Aflac had a return on equity of 12.53% and a net margin of 24.16%. The business had revenue of $4.82 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.58 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $1.53 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 8.0% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Aflac Incorporated will post 5.25 EPS for the current year.

Aflac Increases Dividend

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, March 1st. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, February 15th will be given a $0.42 dividend. This represents a $1.68 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.35%. This is an increase from Aflac’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.40. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, February 14th. Aflac’s dividend payout ratio is 20.41%.

Aflac announced that its Board of Directors has approved a share repurchase plan on Tuesday, November 8th that authorizes the company to buyback 100,000,000 shares. This buyback authorization authorizes the financial services provider to reacquire shares of its stock through open market purchases. Stock buyback plans are often a sign that the company’s board believes its shares are undervalued.

Aflac Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Aflac Incorporated, through its subsidiaries, provides supplemental health and life insurance products. It operates through two segments, Aflac Japan and Aflac U.S. The Aflac Japan segment offers cancer, medical, nursing care income support, GIFT, and whole and term life insurance products, as well as WAYS and child endowment plans under saving type insurance products in Japan.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Aflac Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Aflac and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.