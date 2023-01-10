Air France-KLM (OTCMKTS:AFLYY) Coverage Initiated at Morgan Stanley

Investment analysts at Morgan Stanley initiated coverage on shares of Air France-KLM (OTCMKTS:AFLYY – Get Rating) in a research note issued on Tuesday, The Fly reports. The brokerage set an “equal weight” rating on the transportation company’s stock.

A number of other research analysts have also recently commented on the company. HSBC upgraded Air France-KLM from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 22nd. Exane BNP Paribas cut Air France-KLM from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 2nd. Stifel Nicolaus upgraded Air France-KLM from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, December 12th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. began coverage on Air France-KLM in a report on Friday, December 2nd. They issued a “neutral” rating for the company. Finally, Kepler Capital Markets upgraded Air France-KLM from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a €1.90 ($2.04) price target for the company in a report on Wednesday, October 19th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $1.98.

Get Air France-KLM alerts:

Air France-KLM Price Performance

OTCMKTS AFLYY opened at $1.52 on Tuesday. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $1.38 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $1.44. Air France-KLM has a fifty-two week low of $1.15 and a fifty-two week high of $5.15. The stock has a market capitalization of $976.80 million, a PE ratio of -12.67 and a beta of 1.65.

About Air France-KLM

Air France-KLM ( OTCMKTS:AFLYY Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Friday, October 28th. The transportation company reported $0.49 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.20 by $0.29. The firm had revenue of $8.18 billion during the quarter. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Air France-KLM will post 0.07 earnings per share for the current year.

(Get Rating)

Air France-KLM SA, together with its subsidiaries, provides passenger and cargo transportation services on scheduled flights in Metropolitan France, Benelux, rest of Europe, and internationally. The company operates through Network, Maintenance, Transavia, and Other segments. It also offers airframe and engine maintenance services; component support services comprising electronic, mechanical, pneumatic, hydraulic, etc.; and other services, as well as operates point-to-point flights to/from the Netherlands and France.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Air France-KLM Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Air France-KLM and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.