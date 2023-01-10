Akamai Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ:AKAM) Shares Acquired by Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC

Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC raised its holdings in shares of Akamai Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ:AKAM – Get Rating) by 10.9% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 379,914 shares of the technology infrastructure company’s stock after acquiring an additional 37,371 shares during the period. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC owned approximately 0.24% of Akamai Technologies worth $30,513,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of AKAM. Caisse DE Depot ET Placement DU Quebec lifted its stake in Akamai Technologies by 4,398.1% during the 1st quarter. Caisse DE Depot ET Placement DU Quebec now owns 432,039 shares of the technology infrastructure company’s stock valued at $51,581,000 after acquiring an additional 422,434 shares during the period. Champlain Investment Partners LLC increased its holdings in shares of Akamai Technologies by 24.1% during the 2nd quarter. Champlain Investment Partners LLC now owns 2,106,855 shares of the technology infrastructure company’s stock valued at $192,419,000 after purchasing an additional 408,535 shares in the last quarter. Triodos Investment Management BV purchased a new position in shares of Akamai Technologies during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $25,413,000. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Akamai Technologies by 1.4% during the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 17,880,191 shares of the technology infrastructure company’s stock valued at $2,134,716,000 after purchasing an additional 254,437 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Bain Capital Public Equity Management II LLC purchased a new position in shares of Akamai Technologies during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $21,649,000. 90.41% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In other news, CTO Robert Blumofe sold 5,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, November 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $92.92, for a total transaction of $464,600.00. Following the transaction, the chief technology officer now owns 9,835 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $913,868.20. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. In other Akamai Technologies news, CTO Robert Blumofe sold 5,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, November 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $92.92, for a total value of $464,600.00. Following the transaction, the chief technology officer now owns 9,835 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $913,868.20. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, CEO F Thomson Leighton bought 279 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, December 14th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $89.85 per share, for a total transaction of $25,068.15. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 828 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $74,395.80. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders have bought 2,336 shares of company stock valued at $200,334 and have sold 10,240 shares valued at $936,133. Corporate insiders own 1.70% of the company’s stock.

Akamai Technologies stock opened at $86.88 on Tuesday. Akamai Technologies, Inc. has a 52-week low of $76.28 and a 52-week high of $123.25. The firm has a market capitalization of $13.66 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 27.85, a PEG ratio of 1.60 and a beta of 0.74. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $88.12 and a 200-day simple moving average of $89.04. The company has a quick ratio of 2.25, a current ratio of 2.25 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.54.

Akamai Technologies (NASDAQ:AKAM – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 8th. The technology infrastructure company reported $0.89 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.96 by ($0.07). The firm had revenue of $881.90 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $875.99 million. Akamai Technologies had a net margin of 14.12% and a return on equity of 16.00%. The company’s revenue was up 2.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $1.20 EPS. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Akamai Technologies, Inc. will post 4.18 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several research firms have recently weighed in on AKAM. StockNews.com lowered shares of Akamai Technologies from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, December 21st. DA Davidson cut their target price on shares of Akamai Technologies to $100.00 in a report on Tuesday, November 15th. Cowen cut their price target on shares of Akamai Technologies from $164.00 to $137.00 in a report on Wednesday, November 9th. Tigress Financial cut their price target on shares of Akamai Technologies from $168.00 to $132.00 in a report on Wednesday, December 7th. Finally, Piper Sandler cut their price target on shares of Akamai Technologies to $93.00 in a report on Tuesday, November 15th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $109.86.

Akamai Technologies, Inc provides cloud services for securing, delivering, and optimizing content and business applications over the internet in the United States and internationally. The company offers cloud solutions to keep infrastructure, websites, applications, application programming interfaces, and users safe from various cyberattacks and online threats while enhancing performance.

