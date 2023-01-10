Alibaba Group (NYSE:BABA) Price Target Increased to $160.00 by Analysts at Citigroup

Alibaba Group (NYSE:BABA – Get Rating) had its target price lifted by stock analysts at Citigroup from $144.00 to $160.00 in a research note issued on Tuesday, The Fly reports. Citigroup’s price target suggests a potential upside of 44.37% from the stock’s current price.

BABA has been the subject of several other research reports. HSBC dropped their price objective on shares of Alibaba Group from $132.00 to $124.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Friday, November 18th. Benchmark decreased their price target on shares of Alibaba Group from $206.00 to $180.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, November 18th. Mizuho decreased their price target on shares of Alibaba Group from $160.00 to $155.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, November 18th. The Goldman Sachs Group raised shares of Alibaba Group from a “buy” rating to a “conviction-buy” rating in a research note on Sunday. Finally, Truist Financial decreased their price target on shares of Alibaba Group from $125.00 to $120.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, November 18th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, fifteen have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $148.53.

NYSE BABA opened at $110.83 on Tuesday. The firm has a market cap of $293.49 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 277.08, a PEG ratio of 1.44 and a beta of 0.59. The company has a 50 day moving average of $83.78 and a 200-day moving average of $88.92. The company has a current ratio of 1.77, a quick ratio of 1.77 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.14. Alibaba Group has a 1-year low of $58.01 and a 1-year high of $138.70.

Alibaba Group ( NYSE:BABA Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 17th. The specialty retailer reported $1.50 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.37 by $0.13. The company had revenue of $29.12 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $31.07 billion. Alibaba Group had a net margin of 0.88% and a return on equity of 10.61%. On average, equities analysts forecast that Alibaba Group will post 5.87 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. New Millennium Group LLC bought a new position in shares of Alibaba Group during the second quarter worth $25,000. Field & Main Bank bought a new position in shares of Alibaba Group during the second quarter worth $34,000. Desjardins Global Asset Management Inc. bought a new position in shares of Alibaba Group during the second quarter worth $38,000. Charter Oak Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Alibaba Group during the second quarter worth $42,000. Finally, Oliver Lagore Vanvalin Investment Group acquired a new stake in shares of Alibaba Group during the first quarter worth $42,000. 13.86% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Alibaba Group Holding Limited, through its subsidiaries, provides technology infrastructure and marketing reach to help merchants, brands, retailers, and other businesses to engage with their users and customers in the People's Republic of China and internationally. The company operates through seven segments: China Commerce, International Commerce, Local Consumer Services, Cainiao, Cloud, Digital Media and Entertainment, and Innovation Initiatives and Others.

