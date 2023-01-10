Alibaba Group (NYSE:BABA) Upgraded to Conviction-Buy by The Goldman Sachs Group

Alibaba Group (NYSE:BABA – Get Rating) was upgraded by equities researchers at The Goldman Sachs Group from a “buy” rating to a “conviction-buy” rating in a research note issued on Sunday, The Fly reports.

Other research analysts have also issued reports about the company. Mizuho reduced their target price on Alibaba Group from $160.00 to $155.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, November 18th. Robert W. Baird reduced their target price on Alibaba Group from $140.00 to $120.00 in a report on Friday, November 18th. StockNews.com assumed coverage on Alibaba Group in a report on Wednesday, October 12th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. UBS Group reduced their target price on Alibaba Group from $140.00 to $135.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, November 18th. Finally, HSBC cut their price target on Alibaba Group from $132.00 to $124.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, November 18th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, fifteen have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $147.59.

Shares of Alibaba Group stock opened at $110.83 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.77, a current ratio of 1.77 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.14. Alibaba Group has a 12 month low of $58.01 and a 12 month high of $138.70. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $83.78 and a 200 day simple moving average of $88.92. The stock has a market cap of $293.49 billion, a PE ratio of 277.08, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.44 and a beta of 0.59.

Alibaba Group ( NYSE:BABA Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 17th. The specialty retailer reported $1.50 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.37 by $0.13. Alibaba Group had a return on equity of 10.61% and a net margin of 0.88%. The business had revenue of $29.12 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $31.07 billion. Research analysts predict that Alibaba Group will post 5.87 EPS for the current year.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. New Millennium Group LLC acquired a new position in Alibaba Group during the second quarter worth approximately $25,000. Field & Main Bank acquired a new position in Alibaba Group during the second quarter worth approximately $34,000. Desjardins Global Asset Management Inc. acquired a new position in Alibaba Group during the second quarter worth approximately $38,000. Sargent Bickham Lagudis LLC increased its position in Alibaba Group by 183.5% during the third quarter. Sargent Bickham Lagudis LLC now owns 516 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $41,000 after buying an additional 334 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Oliver Lagore Vanvalin Investment Group acquired a new position in Alibaba Group during the first quarter worth approximately $42,000. Institutional investors own 13.86% of the company’s stock.

Alibaba Group Holding Limited, through its subsidiaries, provides technology infrastructure and marketing reach to help merchants, brands, retailers, and other businesses to engage with their users and customers in the People's Republic of China and internationally. The company operates through seven segments: China Commerce, International Commerce, Local Consumer Services, Cainiao, Cloud, Digital Media and Entertainment, and Innovation Initiatives and Others.

