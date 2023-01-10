Alistair Phillips-Davies Acquires 8 Shares of SSE plc (LON:SSE) Stock

SSE plc (LON:SSE – Get Rating) insider Alistair Phillips-Davies purchased 8 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, January 6th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of GBX 1,652 ($20.13) per share, with a total value of £132.16 ($161.01).

SSE Stock Performance

SSE stock opened at GBX 1,670.50 ($20.35) on Tuesday. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of GBX 1,679.58 and a 200 day moving average price of GBX 1,681.78. SSE plc has a 52 week low of GBX 1,405 ($17.12) and a 52 week high of GBX 1,935.50 ($23.58). The firm has a market capitalization of £18.05 billion and a P/E ratio of 1,705.61. The company has a current ratio of 1.01, a quick ratio of 0.50 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 95.17.

SSE Cuts Dividend

The company also recently declared a dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 9th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, January 12th will be given a dividend of GBX 29 ($0.35) per share. This represents a yield of 1.76%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, January 12th. SSE’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 87.45%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

About SSE

A number of equities analysts have issued reports on SSE shares. Citigroup restated a “neutral” rating and set a GBX 1,664 ($20.27) target price on shares of SSE in a research report on Friday, November 18th. Barclays reiterated an “overweight” rating and set a GBX 1,835 ($22.36) target price on shares of SSE in a report on Thursday, December 1st. Credit Suisse Group reissued a “neutral” rating and issued a GBX 1,750 ($21.32) price target on shares of SSE in a report on Friday, September 16th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reaffirmed an “overweight” rating and set a GBX 2,100 ($25.58) price objective on shares of SSE in a research note on Wednesday, October 12th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reissued a “buy” rating and issued a GBX 1,900 ($23.15) target price on shares of SSE in a research note on Thursday, November 17th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, SSE currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of GBX 1,928.43 ($23.49).

SSE plc engages in the generation, transmission, distribution, and supply of electricity. It generates electricity from water, gas, coal, oil, and multi fuel. The company distributes electricity to approximately 3.8 million homes and businesses across the north of the central belt of Scotland and central southern England; and owns, operates, and develops high voltage electricity transmission system in the north of Scotland and remote islands.

