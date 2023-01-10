Alistair Phillips-Davies Acquires 8 Shares of SSE plc (LON:SSE) Stock

SSE plc (LON:SSE – Get Rating) insider Alistair Phillips-Davies purchased 8 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, January 6th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of GBX 1,652 ($20.13) per share, with a total value of £132.16 ($161.01).
SSE Stock Performance
SSE stock opened at GBX 1,670.50 ($20.35) on Tuesday. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of GBX 1,679.58 and a 200 day moving average price of GBX 1,681.78. SSE plc has a 52 week low of GBX 1,405 ($17.12) and a 52 week high of GBX 1,935.50 ($23.58). The firm has a market capitalization of £18.05 billion and a P/E ratio of 1,705.61. The company has a current ratio of 1.01, a quick ratio of 0.50 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 95.17.
SSE Cuts Dividend
The company also recently declared a dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 9th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, January 12th will be given a dividend of GBX 29 ($0.35) per share. This represents a yield of 1.76%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, January 12th. SSE’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 87.45%.
About SSE
SSE plc engages in the generation, transmission, distribution, and supply of electricity. It generates electricity from water, gas, coal, oil, and multi fuel. The company distributes electricity to approximately 3.8 million homes and businesses across the north of the central belt of Scotland and central southern England; and owns, operates, and develops high voltage electricity transmission system in the north of Scotland and remote islands.
