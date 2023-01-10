Allred Capital Management LLC Has $2.12 Million Stock Position in Chevron Co. (NYSE:CVX)

Allred Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in Chevron Co. (NYSE:CVX – Get Rating) by 5.5% during the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 14,744 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock after buying an additional 771 shares during the quarter. Chevron accounts for about 1.3% of Allred Capital Management LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 12th largest position. Allred Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Chevron were worth $2,118,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Eads & Heald Wealth Management grew its holdings in Chevron by 2.2% in the 3rd quarter. Eads & Heald Wealth Management now owns 16,077 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $2,310,000 after buying an additional 351 shares during the last quarter. Prospera Financial Services Inc grew its holdings in shares of Chevron by 36.1% during the 3rd quarter. Prospera Financial Services Inc now owns 82,134 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $11,803,000 after purchasing an additional 21,791 shares in the last quarter. Miller Howard Investments Inc. NY grew its holdings in shares of Chevron by 11.2% during the 3rd quarter. Miller Howard Investments Inc. NY now owns 10,372 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $1,490,000 after purchasing an additional 1,041 shares in the last quarter. Keybank National Association OH grew its holdings in shares of Chevron by 0.3% during the 3rd quarter. Keybank National Association OH now owns 666,383 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $95,739,000 after purchasing an additional 2,293 shares in the last quarter. Finally, SignalPoint Asset Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Chevron by 0.4% during the 3rd quarter. SignalPoint Asset Management LLC now owns 14,906 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $2,141,000 after purchasing an additional 61 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 69.37% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several brokerages have recently weighed in on CVX. Barclays lifted their price objective on Chevron from $196.00 to $212.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 3rd. Morgan Stanley lifted their price objective on Chevron from $193.00 to $196.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 19th. Jefferies Financial Group began coverage on Chevron in a report on Wednesday, October 19th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. HSBC lifted their price objective on Chevron to $187.00 in a report on Friday, December 2nd. Finally, Citigroup boosted their price target on Chevron from $155.00 to $180.00 in a research note on Tuesday, November 22nd. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have given a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $185.15.

Insider Transactions at Chevron

Chevron Trading Down 0.8 %

In other news, CFO Pierre R. Breber sold 25,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, November 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $179.64, for a total transaction of $4,491,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 8 shares in the company, valued at $1,437.12. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink . In other news, CFO Pierre R. Breber sold 25,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, November 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $179.64, for a total transaction of $4,491,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 8 shares in the company, valued at $1,437.12. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink . Also, EVP James William Johnson sold 143,466 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, November 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $179.30, for a total value of $25,723,453.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders sold a total of 293,563 shares of company stock worth $53,186,421 over the last 90 days. 0.32% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Shares of CVX opened at $175.18 on Tuesday. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $178.47 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $163.43. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13, a quick ratio of 1.15 and a current ratio of 1.40. Chevron Co. has a 52-week low of $122.84 and a 52-week high of $189.68. The company has a market cap of $338.74 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.96, a PEG ratio of 0.72 and a beta of 1.18.

Chevron (NYSE:CVX – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Friday, October 28th. The oil and gas company reported $5.56 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $5.02 by $0.54. Chevron had a return on equity of 22.36% and a net margin of 14.36%. The firm had revenue of $66.64 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $61.44 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $2.96 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 49.1% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts predict that Chevron Co. will post 19.13 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Chevron Dividend Announcement

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, December 12th. Stockholders of record on Friday, November 18th were given a dividend of $1.42 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, November 17th. This represents a $5.68 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.24%. Chevron’s payout ratio is currently 32.31%.

Chevron Company Profile

Chevron Corporation, through its subsidiaries, engages in integrated energy and chemicals operations worldwide. The company operates in two segments, Upstream and Downstream. The Upstream segment is involved in the exploration, development, production, and transportation of crude oil and natural gas; processing, liquefaction, transportation, and regasification associated with liquefied natural gas; transportation of crude oil through pipelines; and transportation, storage, and marketing of natural gas, as well as operates a gas-to-liquids plant.

Featured Articles

