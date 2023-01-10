Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC Acquires 441,781 Shares of Incyte Co. (NASDAQ:INCY)

Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC raised its position in Incyte Co. (NASDAQ:INCY – Get Rating) by 2,435.1% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 459,923 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock after purchasing an additional 441,781 shares during the quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC’s holdings in Incyte were worth $30,649,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of INCY. Clear Street Markets LLC raised its stake in shares of Incyte by 410.4% in the 2nd quarter. Clear Street Markets LLC now owns 393 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $30,000 after purchasing an additional 316 shares during the period. American National Bank acquired a new stake in shares of Incyte in the 3rd quarter valued at about $30,000. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust raised its stake in shares of Incyte by 91.0% in the 1st quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust now owns 447 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $36,000 after purchasing an additional 213 shares during the period. CX Institutional acquired a new stake in shares of Incyte in the 2nd quarter valued at about $39,000. Finally, TFC Financial Management acquired a new stake in shares of Incyte in the 3rd quarter valued at about $40,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 95.08% of the company’s stock.

Incyte Trading Down 2.5 %

Incyte stock opened at $78.82 on Tuesday. Incyte Co. has a 52 week low of $65.07 and a 52 week high of $84.86. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01, a quick ratio of 3.75 and a current ratio of 3.80. The stock has a market capitalization of $17.54 billion, a P/E ratio of 20.06, a PEG ratio of 1.08 and a beta of 0.70. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $79.64 and a 200 day simple moving average of $75.48.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Incyte ( NASDAQ:INCY Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 1st. The biopharmaceutical company reported $0.44 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.54 by ($0.10). Incyte had a return on equity of 9.04% and a net margin of 26.30%. The business had revenue of $823.30 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $847.00 million. Analysts expect that Incyte Co. will post 2.14 earnings per share for the current year.

INCY has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. Morgan Stanley lifted their target price on Incyte from $76.00 to $77.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 2nd. StockNews.com downgraded Incyte from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, November 4th. Evercore ISI downgraded Incyte to an “in-line” rating in a research report on Thursday, September 22nd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their target price on Incyte from $86.00 to $80.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, October 24th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company lifted their target price on Incyte from $72.00 to $75.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 3rd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $78.75.

Insider Transactions at Incyte

In other news, insider Thomas Tray sold 1,223 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, December 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $82.16, for a total transaction of $100,481.68. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 16,606 shares in the company, valued at $1,364,348.96. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. In related news, EVP Vijay K. Iyengar sold 17,324 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, December 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $80.80, for a total value of $1,399,779.20. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 37,855 shares in the company, valued at $3,058,684. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, insider Thomas Tray sold 1,223 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, December 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $82.16, for a total value of $100,481.68. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 16,606 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,364,348.96. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 46,946 shares of company stock worth $3,765,933 over the last quarter. Company insiders own 17.50% of the company’s stock.

About Incyte

Incyte Corporation, a biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the discovery, development, and commercialization of proprietary therapeutics in the United States and internationally. The company offers JAKAFI, a drug for the treatment of myelofibrosis and polycythemia vera; PEMAZYRE, a fibroblast growth factor receptor kinase inhibitor that act as oncogenic drivers in various liquid and solid tumor types; and ICLUSIG, a kinase inhibitor to treat chronic myeloid leukemia and philadelphia-chromosome positive acute lymphoblastic leukemia.

Further Reading

