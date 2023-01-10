Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC Acquires 92,155 Shares of Exelon Co. (NASDAQ:EXC)

Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC raised its holdings in Exelon Co. (NASDAQ:EXC – Get Rating) by 13.2% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 791,500 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 92,155 shares during the period. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC owned about 0.08% of Exelon worth $29,648,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of EXC. SVB Wealth LLC raised its stake in Exelon by 2.9% during the first quarter. SVB Wealth LLC now owns 7,714 shares of the company’s stock valued at $367,000 after buying an additional 219 shares during the last quarter. DAVENPORT & Co LLC raised its stake in Exelon by 2.3% during the second quarter. DAVENPORT & Co LLC now owns 10,691 shares of the company’s stock valued at $484,000 after buying an additional 237 shares during the last quarter. Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. raised its stake in Exelon by 0.8% during the second quarter. Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. now owns 30,871 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,399,000 after buying an additional 238 shares during the last quarter. Whittier Trust Co. raised its stake in Exelon by 3.1% during the second quarter. Whittier Trust Co. now owns 8,430 shares of the company’s stock valued at $382,000 after buying an additional 252 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Baltimore Washington Financial Advisors Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Exelon by 3.9% in the 1st quarter. Baltimore Washington Financial Advisors Inc. now owns 7,110 shares of the company’s stock worth $310,000 after purchasing an additional 266 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 80.60% of the company’s stock.

EXC has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. Seaport Res Ptn reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Exelon in a report on Monday, October 24th. Morgan Stanley lifted their target price on Exelon from $46.00 to $49.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, December 15th. BMO Capital Markets reduced their target price on Exelon from $51.00 to $41.00 in a report on Tuesday, October 18th. Mizuho reduced their target price on Exelon from $47.00 to $39.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Friday, November 4th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group initiated coverage on Exelon in a report on Wednesday, October 19th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $39.00 target price for the company. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $45.53.

NASDAQ:EXC opened at $44.15 on Tuesday. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $40.89. Exelon Co. has a 52-week low of $35.19 and a 52-week high of $50.71. The company has a quick ratio of 0.72, a current ratio of 0.81 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.45. The company has a market capitalization of $43.87 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.44, a PEG ratio of 2.59 and a beta of 0.60.

Exelon (NASDAQ:EXC – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 3rd. The company reported $0.75 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.72 by $0.03. Exelon had a return on equity of 10.12% and a net margin of 8.85%. The business had revenue of $4.85 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.69 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $1.09 earnings per share. Exelon’s revenue for the quarter was down 45.6% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts forecast that Exelon Co. will post 2.27 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 9th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, November 15th were given a $0.3375 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Monday, November 14th. This represents a $1.35 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.06%. Exelon’s payout ratio is 62.50%.

Exelon Corporation, a utility services holding company, engages in the energy generation, delivery, and marketing businesses in the United States and Canada. It owns nuclear, fossil, wind, hydroelectric, biomass, and solar generating facilities. The company also sells electricity to wholesale and retail customers; and sells natural gas, renewable energy, and other energy-related products and services.

