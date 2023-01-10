Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC Boosts Stock Position in Dominion Energy, Inc. (NYSE:D)

Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC grew its stake in shares of Dominion Energy, Inc. (NYSE:D – Get Rating) by 3.6% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 467,116 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 16,052 shares during the period. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC’s holdings in Dominion Energy were worth $32,281,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in D. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD raised its position in shares of Dominion Energy by 28.2% in the second quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 28,007,574 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $2,235,284,000 after buying an additional 6,156,960 shares in the last quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. increased its stake in Dominion Energy by 22.4% in the second quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 18,008,133 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $1,437,229,000 after acquiring an additional 3,291,401 shares during the last quarter. Capital Research Global Investors increased its stake in Dominion Energy by 8.7% in the first quarter. Capital Research Global Investors now owns 19,624,587 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $1,667,501,000 after acquiring an additional 1,563,929 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp increased its stake in Dominion Energy by 3.0% in the second quarter. State Street Corp now owns 47,624,439 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $3,800,906,000 after acquiring an additional 1,393,676 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Ensign Peak Advisors Inc increased its stake in Dominion Energy by 43.9% in the first quarter. Ensign Peak Advisors Inc now owns 4,204,114 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $357,225,000 after acquiring an additional 1,282,279 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 70.30% of the company’s stock.

D has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. Mizuho reduced their target price on Dominion Energy from $81.00 to $71.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, October 6th. The Goldman Sachs Group raised Dominion Energy from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating and reduced their price objective for the company from $72.00 to $69.00 in a research note on Sunday, November 13th. Wolfe Research cut Dominion Energy from an “outperform” rating to a “peer perform” rating in a research note on Monday, November 7th. Guggenheim reduced their price objective on Dominion Energy from $90.00 to $75.00 in a research note on Monday, October 24th. Finally, Morgan Stanley raised their price objective on Dominion Energy from $72.00 to $77.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Friday, November 11th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have given a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $73.08.

NYSE D opened at $61.59 on Tuesday. Dominion Energy, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $57.18 and a fifty-two week high of $88.78. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.42, a quick ratio of 0.57 and a current ratio of 0.71. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $61.06 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $71.65. The stock has a market cap of $51.32 billion, a P/E ratio of 22.08, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.53 and a beta of 0.40.

Dominion Energy (NYSE:D – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Friday, November 4th. The utilities provider reported $1.11 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.08 by $0.03. Dominion Energy had a return on equity of 12.84% and a net margin of 14.73%. The business had revenue of $4.39 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.98 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $1.11 EPS. The business’s revenue was up 38.1% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts forecast that Dominion Energy, Inc. will post 4.12 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, December 20th. Stockholders of record on Friday, December 2nd were given a $0.6675 dividend. This represents a $2.67 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.34%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, December 1st. Dominion Energy’s dividend payout ratio is currently 95.70%.

Dominion Energy, Inc produces and distributes energy in the United States. The company operates through four segments: Dominion Energy Virginia, Gas Distribution, Dominion Energy South Carolina, and Contracted Assets. The Dominion Energy Virginia segment generates, transmits, and distributes regulated electricity to approximately 2.7 million residential, commercial, industrial, and governmental customers in Virginia and North Carolina.

