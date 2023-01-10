Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC Buys 158,042 Shares of Japan Smaller Capitalization Fund, Inc. (NYSE:JOF)

Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC boosted its stake in shares of Japan Smaller Capitalization Fund, Inc. (NYSE:JOF – Get Rating) by 2.7% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 5,979,262 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 158,042 shares during the period. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC owned about 21.10% of Japan Smaller Capitalization Fund worth $35,038,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. SeaCrest Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in Japan Smaller Capitalization Fund in the second quarter worth approximately $25,000. Waterfront Wealth Inc. bought a new position in Japan Smaller Capitalization Fund in the second quarter worth approximately $78,000. Integrated Capital Management Inc. raised its position in Japan Smaller Capitalization Fund by 9.3% in the second quarter. Integrated Capital Management Inc. now owns 22,803 shares of the company’s stock worth $144,000 after acquiring an additional 1,938 shares during the period. Dynamic Advisor Solutions LLC raised its position in Japan Smaller Capitalization Fund by 37.8% in the second quarter. Dynamic Advisor Solutions LLC now owns 64,075 shares of the company’s stock worth $405,000 after acquiring an additional 17,580 shares during the period. Finally, Baird Financial Group Inc. raised its position in Japan Smaller Capitalization Fund by 19.2% in the second quarter. Baird Financial Group Inc. now owns 83,123 shares of the company’s stock worth $525,000 after acquiring an additional 13,371 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 65.77% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE JOF opened at $6.50 on Tuesday. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $6.31 and a 200-day moving average price of $6.24. Japan Smaller Capitalization Fund, Inc. has a 1 year low of $5.55 and a 1 year high of $8.08.

The company also recently disclosed an annual dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, December 28th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, December 20th were paid a $0.0461 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, December 19th. This represents a dividend yield of 0.7%.

Japan Smaller Capitalization Fund, Inc is a closed-ended equity mutual fund launched by Nomura Asset Management U.SA Inc It is managed by Nomura Asset Management Co, Ltd. The fund invests in the public equity markets of Japan. It invests in stocks traded on the Tokyo, Osaka and Nagoya Stock Exchanges, JASDAQ, Mothers, Hercules, Centrex, and other indices.

