Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC Buys 45,397 Shares of Hyatt Hotels Co. (NYSE:H)

Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC raised its stake in Hyatt Hotels Co. (NYSE:H – Get Rating) by 14.5% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 357,926 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 45,397 shares during the quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC’s holdings in Hyatt Hotels were worth $28,977,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Pinebridge Investments L.P. lifted its position in shares of Hyatt Hotels by 289.0% in the second quarter. Pinebridge Investments L.P. now owns 389 shares of the company’s stock valued at $29,000 after buying an additional 289 shares during the last quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors lifted its position in shares of Hyatt Hotels by 136.4% in the first quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 487 shares of the company’s stock valued at $46,000 after buying an additional 281 shares during the last quarter. Wipfli Financial Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Hyatt Hotels in the third quarter valued at approximately $40,000. Heritage Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Hyatt Hotels in the second quarter valued at approximately $37,000. Finally, CWM LLC lifted its position in shares of Hyatt Hotels by 59.3% in the second quarter. CWM LLC now owns 567 shares of the company’s stock valued at $42,000 after buying an additional 211 shares during the last quarter. 46.89% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

H has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. Morgan Stanley initiated coverage on Hyatt Hotels in a research report on Monday, December 5th. They issued a “top pick” rating and a $136.00 price objective for the company. Berenberg Bank raised Hyatt Hotels from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their price target for the stock from $85.00 to $105.00 in a report on Thursday, September 15th. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price target on Hyatt Hotels to $111.00 in a report on Wednesday, December 14th. Redburn Partners began coverage on Hyatt Hotels in a report on Wednesday, November 30th. They set a “buy” rating for the company. Finally, Barclays lifted their price target on Hyatt Hotels from $107.00 to $111.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, December 15th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, seven have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $110.00.

In other news, insider Mark R. Vondrasek sold 450 shares of Hyatt Hotels stock in a transaction on Tuesday, December 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $100.73, for a total value of $45,328.50. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 5,317 shares in the company, valued at approximately $535,581.41. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website . Corporate insiders own 21.24% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE H opened at $96.70 on Tuesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $10.36 billion, a PE ratio of 82.65 and a beta of 1.36. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.91, a current ratio of 0.89 and a quick ratio of 0.89. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $94.35 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $88.10. Hyatt Hotels Co. has a fifty-two week low of $70.12 and a fifty-two week high of $108.10.

Hyatt Hotels (NYSE:H – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 3rd. The company reported $0.64 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.31 by $0.33. Hyatt Hotels had a negative return on equity of 6.19% and a net margin of 2.45%. The firm had revenue of $1.54 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.49 billion. As a group, equities analysts predict that Hyatt Hotels Co. will post 1.07 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Hyatt Hotels Corporation operates as a hospitality company in the United States and internationally. It operates through Owned and Leased Hotels, Americas Management and Franchising, ASPAC Management and Franchising, EAME/SW Asia Management and Franchising, and Apple Leisure Group segments. The company manages, franchises, licenses, owns, and leases portfolio of properties, consisting of full-service hotels, select service hotels, resorts, and other properties, including timeshare, fractional, residential, vacation, and condominium units.

