Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC Has $29.92 Million Stock Holdings in MGM Resorts International (NYSE:MGM)

Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC grew its position in shares of MGM Resorts International (NYSE:MGM – Get Rating) by 4,630.7% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 1,006,932 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 985,647 shares during the quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC owned 0.26% of MGM Resorts International worth $29,924,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of MGM. RB Capital Management LLC boosted its position in MGM Resorts International by 29.1% during the 1st quarter. RB Capital Management LLC now owns 7,796 shares of the company’s stock worth $327,000 after acquiring an additional 1,756 shares during the last quarter. American Century Companies Inc. boosted its position in MGM Resorts International by 10.7% during the 1st quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 24,436 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,024,000 after acquiring an additional 2,368 shares during the last quarter. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS boosted its position in MGM Resorts International by 3.2% during the 1st quarter. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS now owns 50,398 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,114,000 after acquiring an additional 1,542 shares during the last quarter. Synovus Financial Corp raised its stake in shares of MGM Resorts International by 107.5% during the 1st quarter. Synovus Financial Corp now owns 12,597 shares of the company’s stock worth $529,000 after purchasing an additional 6,526 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Cibc World Market Inc. raised its stake in shares of MGM Resorts International by 81.6% during the 1st quarter. Cibc World Market Inc. now owns 10,980 shares of the company’s stock worth $461,000 after purchasing an additional 4,934 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 82.77% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities research analysts have recently issued reports on the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their price objective on MGM Resorts International from $47.00 to $48.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 3rd. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft dropped their price objective on MGM Resorts International from $51.00 to $49.00 in a research note on Thursday, November 3rd. Credit Suisse Group dropped their price objective on MGM Resorts International from $72.00 to $67.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, November 3rd. Morgan Stanley assumed coverage on MGM Resorts International in a research note on Monday, November 21st. They set an “equal weight” rating and a $39.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, Citigroup increased their price target on MGM Resorts International from $58.00 to $58.50 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, September 26th. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $51.10.

Shares of NYSE MGM opened at $37.64 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.24, a current ratio of 1.49 and a quick ratio of 1.47. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $35.49 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $33.49. MGM Resorts International has a one year low of $26.41 and a one year high of $49.00. The firm has a market cap of $14.45 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.89, a P/E/G ratio of 8.82 and a beta of 2.02.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, December 15th. Shareholders of record on Friday, December 9th were issued a $0.0025 dividend. This represents a $0.01 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.03%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, December 8th. MGM Resorts International’s dividend payout ratio is 0.34%.

In other news, Director Rose Mckinney-James sold 2,870 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, December 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $38.04, for a total transaction of $109,174.80. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 2,870 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $109,174.80. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. In other news, Director Rose Mckinney-James sold 2,870 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, December 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $38.04, for a total transaction of $109,174.80. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 2,870 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $109,174.80. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, COO Corey Ian Sanders sold 20,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $38.00, for a total value of $760,000.00. Following the sale, the chief operating officer now directly owns 311,498 shares in the company, valued at $11,836,924. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have sold 38,611 shares of company stock valued at $1,446,562. 2.13% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

MGM Resorts International, through its subsidiaries, owns and operates casino, hotel, and entertainment resorts in the United States and Macau. The company operates through three segments: Las Vegas Strip Resorts, Regional Operations, and MGM China. Its casino resorts offer gaming, hotel, convention, dining, entertainment, retail, and other resort amenities.

