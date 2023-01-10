Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC Has $34.37 Million Stock Position in Ennis, Inc. (NYSE:EBF)

Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC decreased its position in Ennis, Inc. (NYSE:EBF – Get Rating) by 0.5% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 1,707,480 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 9,185 shares during the period. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC owned approximately 0.07% of Ennis worth $34,370,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Bailard Inc. bought a new stake in Ennis in the 2nd quarter valued at $216,000. Cetera Investment Advisers lifted its position in Ennis by 14.4% in the 2nd quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers now owns 13,821 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $280,000 after acquiring an additional 1,735 shares in the last quarter. US Bancorp DE lifted its position in Ennis by 84.5% in the 2nd quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 2,507 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $51,000 after acquiring an additional 1,148 shares in the last quarter. Ritholtz Wealth Management bought a new stake in Ennis in the 3rd quarter valued at $373,000. Finally, Royce & Associates LP lifted its position in Ennis by 2.9% in the 2nd quarter. Royce & Associates LP now owns 1,418,865 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $28,704,000 after acquiring an additional 39,657 shares in the last quarter. 72.86% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get Ennis alerts:

Ennis Price Performance

Shares of NYSE:EBF opened at $21.68 on Tuesday. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $22.64 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $21.60. Ennis, Inc. has a one year low of $16.55 and a one year high of $23.48. The stock has a market capitalization of $560.12 million, a PE ratio of 13.38 and a beta of 0.49.

Ennis Dividend Announcement

Ennis ( NYSE:EBF Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, December 19th. The industrial products company reported $0.44 EPS for the quarter. The firm had revenue of $110.25 million for the quarter. Ennis had a net margin of 9.74% and a return on equity of 13.60%.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, February 2nd. Stockholders of record on Thursday, January 5th will be issued a $0.25 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, January 4th. This represents a $1.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.61%. Ennis’s payout ratio is 61.73%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Separately, StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Ennis in a research report on Wednesday, October 12th. They set a “strong-buy” rating on the stock.

Ennis Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Ennis, Inc designs, manufactures, and sells business forms and other business products in the United States. The company offers snap sets, continuous forms, laser cut sheets, tags, labels, envelopes, integrated products, jumbo rolls, and pressure sensitive products under the Ennis, Royal Business Forms, Block Graphics, Specialized Printed Forms, 360º Custom Labels, ColorWorx, Enfusion, Uncompromised Check Solutions, VersaSeal, Ad Concepts, FormSource Limited, Star Award Ribbon Company, Witt Printing, B&D Litho, Genforms, PrintGraphics, Calibrated Forms, PrintXcel, Printegra, Falcon Business Forms, Forms Manufacturers, Mutual Graphics, TRI-C Business Forms, Major Business Systems, Independent Printing, Hoosier Data Forms, Hayes Graphics, Wright Business Graphics, Wright 360, Integrated Print & Graphics, the Flesh Company, Impressions Direct, Ace Forms, and AmeriPrint brands.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding EBF? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Ennis, Inc. (NYSE:EBF – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Ennis Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Ennis and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.