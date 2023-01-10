Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC Trims Position in Hormel Foods Co. (NYSE:HRL)

Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC decreased its position in shares of Hormel Foods Co. (NYSE:HRL – Get Rating) by 12.7% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 765,147 shares of the company’s stock after selling 111,404 shares during the period. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC’s holdings in Hormel Foods were worth $34,767,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Hills Bank & Trust Co grew its holdings in Hormel Foods by 3.2% during the 2nd quarter. Hills Bank & Trust Co now owns 6,672 shares of the company’s stock valued at $316,000 after purchasing an additional 205 shares in the last quarter. Hartford Investment Management Co. grew its holdings in Hormel Foods by 0.8% during the 2nd quarter. Hartford Investment Management Co. now owns 26,960 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,277,000 after purchasing an additional 211 shares in the last quarter. Hendershot Investments Inc. grew its holdings in Hormel Foods by 0.3% during the 2nd quarter. Hendershot Investments Inc. now owns 68,677 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,253,000 after purchasing an additional 239 shares in the last quarter. Midwest Professional Planners LTD. grew its holdings in Hormel Foods by 4.0% during the 2nd quarter. Midwest Professional Planners LTD. now owns 6,256 shares of the company’s stock valued at $296,000 after purchasing an additional 239 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Diversified Trust Co grew its holdings in Hormel Foods by 1.8% during the 3rd quarter. Diversified Trust Co now owns 14,497 shares of the company’s stock worth $659,000 after acquiring an additional 252 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 39.74% of the company’s stock.

Hormel Foods Stock Performance

Shares of HRL opened at $46.09 on Tuesday. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $46.91 and its 200-day moving average is $47.38. The stock has a market capitalization of $25.18 billion, a P/E ratio of 25.19, a P/E/G ratio of 3.81 and a beta of 0.17. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.44, a current ratio of 2.47 and a quick ratio of 1.30. Hormel Foods Co. has a 12-month low of $44.21 and a 12-month high of $55.11.

Hormel Foods Increases Dividend

Hormel Foods ( NYSE:HRL Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 30th. The company reported $0.51 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.50 by $0.01. The company had revenue of $3.28 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.33 billion. Hormel Foods had a net margin of 8.03% and a return on equity of 13.62%. The business’s revenue was down 5.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.51 EPS. Equities research analysts anticipate that Hormel Foods Co. will post 1.89 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, February 15th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, January 17th will be given a $0.275 dividend. This is an increase from Hormel Foods’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.26. This represents a $1.10 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.39%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, January 13th. Hormel Foods’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 56.83%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

HRL has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. Argus raised their price objective on shares of Hormel Foods from $53.00 to $54.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, December 30th. StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Hormel Foods in a research report on Wednesday, October 12th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $48.17.

Insider Transactions at Hormel Foods

In other news, CEO James P. Snee sold 31,283 shares of Hormel Foods stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, December 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $47.66, for a total value of $1,490,947.78. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 234,999 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $11,200,052.34. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In related news, CEO James P. Snee sold 31,283 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, December 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $47.66, for a total transaction of $1,490,947.78. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 234,999 shares in the company, valued at $11,200,052.34. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, VP Patrick J. Connor sold 1,577 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, December 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $46.88, for a total transaction of $73,929.76. Following the sale, the vice president now owns 22,682 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,063,332.16. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.81% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Hormel Foods Profile

Hormel Foods Corporation develops, processes, and distributes various meat, nuts, and food products to retail, foodservice, deli, and commercial customers in the United States and internationally. The company operates through four segments: Grocery Products, Refrigerated Foods, Jennie-O Turkey Store, and International & Other.

