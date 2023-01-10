Ally Financial (NYSE:ALLY) Downgraded by Jefferies Financial Group to “Hold”

Jefferies Financial Group cut shares of Ally Financial (NYSE:ALLY – Get Rating) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a report published on Tuesday morning, The Fly reports. Jefferies Financial Group currently has $25.00 price target on the financial services provider’s stock, down from their prior price target of $40.00.

A number of other equities research analysts have also commented on the stock. StockNews.com lowered shares of Ally Financial from a hold rating to a sell rating in a report on Monday, December 5th. Morgan Stanley lowered shares of Ally Financial from an equal weight rating to an underweight rating and dropped their price objective for the stock from $28.00 to $19.00 in a report on Thursday, December 1st. Credit Suisse Group lowered their price target on shares of Ally Financial from $44.00 to $38.00 and set an outperform rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, October 20th. The Goldman Sachs Group lowered their price target on shares of Ally Financial from $40.00 to $36.00 and set a buy rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, October 4th. Finally, Bank of America lowered shares of Ally Financial from a buy rating to an underperform rating and lowered their price target for the company from $35.00 to $26.00 in a research note on Thursday, January 5th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of Hold and an average price target of $34.34.

Shares of NYSE ALLY opened at $26.20 on Tuesday. The company’s fifty day moving average is $25.59 and its 200-day moving average is $29.87. The stock has a market cap of $7.82 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 4.42 and a beta of 1.27. Ally Financial has a twelve month low of $22.34 and a twelve month high of $53.83. The company has a quick ratio of 0.87, a current ratio of 0.88 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.64.

Ally Financial ( NYSE:ALLY Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 19th. The financial services provider reported $1.12 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.73 by ($0.61). Ally Financial had a return on equity of 19.51% and a net margin of 24.78%. The company had revenue of $2.02 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.17 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $2.16 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up 1.6% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts predict that Ally Financial will post 6 EPS for the current year.

In related news, Director Marjorie Magner bought 2,000 shares of Ally Financial stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, October 25th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $27.43 per share, with a total value of $54,860.00. Following the acquisition, the director now owns 55,603 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,525,190.29. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. 0.57% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of ALLY. Roundview Capital LLC bought a new stake in shares of Ally Financial during the 1st quarter worth about $242,000. Cetera Advisor Networks LLC bought a new stake in shares of Ally Financial during the 1st quarter worth about $214,000. D.A. Davidson & CO. bought a new stake in shares of Ally Financial during the 1st quarter worth about $261,000. MetLife Investment Management LLC bought a new stake in Ally Financial in the 1st quarter valued at about $294,000. Finally, Rhumbline Advisers boosted its holdings in Ally Financial by 1.4% in the 1st quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 291,312 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $12,666,000 after purchasing an additional 4,099 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 90.35% of the company’s stock.

Ally Financial Inc, a digital financial-services company, provides various digital financial products and services to consumer, commercial, and corporate customers primarily in the United States and Canada. It operates through four segments: Automotive Finance Operations, Insurance Operations, Mortgage Finance Operations, and Corporate Finance Operations.

