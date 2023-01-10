Alnylam Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:ALNY) Shares Purchased by Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V.

Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. increased its position in shares of Alnylam Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:ALNY – Get Rating) by 1,532.5% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 39,359 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock after acquiring an additional 36,948 shares during the quarter. Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V.’s holdings in Alnylam Pharmaceuticals were worth $7,878,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Allworth Financial LP boosted its position in Alnylam Pharmaceuticals by 708.7% during the third quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 186 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $37,000 after acquiring an additional 163 shares during the last quarter. SeaCrest Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in Alnylam Pharmaceuticals during the second quarter worth approximately $44,000. SCHRODERS IS Ltd acquired a new stake in Alnylam Pharmaceuticals during the second quarter worth approximately $74,000. 1832 Asset Management L.P. acquired a new stake in Alnylam Pharmaceuticals during the first quarter worth approximately $88,000. Finally, Trust Co. of Vermont acquired a new stake in Alnylam Pharmaceuticals during the third quarter worth approximately $100,000.

Get Alnylam Pharmaceuticals alerts:

Analyst Ratings Changes

ALNY has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. SVB Leerink increased their price target on shares of Alnylam Pharmaceuticals from $142.00 to $145.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research note on Monday, November 7th. Jefferies Financial Group increased their price target on shares of Alnylam Pharmaceuticals from $218.00 to $232.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, October 3rd. Royal Bank of Canada increased their price target on shares of Alnylam Pharmaceuticals from $225.00 to $250.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, September 20th. Barclays cut their price target on shares of Alnylam Pharmaceuticals from $240.00 to $236.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, October 28th. Finally, Morgan Stanley cut their price target on shares of Alnylam Pharmaceuticals from $220.00 to $210.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, October 28th. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $236.06.

Alnylam Pharmaceuticals Stock Performance

Alnylam Pharmaceuticals stock opened at $219.72 on Tuesday. Alnylam Pharmaceuticals, Inc. has a 12-month low of $117.58 and a 12-month high of $242.97. The company has a market capitalization of $27.03 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -22.49 and a beta of 0.50. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.85, a current ratio of 3.48 and a quick ratio of 3.33. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $223.02 and its 200 day moving average price is $201.03.

Alnylam Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:ALNY – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 27th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($3.32) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($1.86) by ($1.46). Alnylam Pharmaceuticals had a negative return on equity of 430.74% and a negative net margin of 123.02%. The firm had revenue of $264.31 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $291.81 million. During the same period last year, the firm earned ($1.72) EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 40.9% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts forecast that Alnylam Pharmaceuticals, Inc. will post -9.65 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Alnylam Pharmaceuticals Profile

(Get Rating)

Alnylam Pharmaceuticals, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, focuses on discovering, developing, and commercializing novel therapeutics based on ribonucleic acid interference. The company's pipeline of investigational RNAi therapeutics focuses on genetic medicines, cardio-metabolic diseases, hepatic infectious diseases, and central nervous system (CNS)/ocular diseases.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Alnylam Pharmaceuticals Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Alnylam Pharmaceuticals and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.