Alta Advisers Ltd Buys Shares of 400 McKesson Co. (NYSE:MCK)

Alta Advisers Ltd bought a new stake in shares of McKesson Co. (NYSE:MCK – Get Rating) during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm bought 400 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $136,000.

A number of other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the business. State Street Corp raised its stake in shares of McKesson by 1.0% during the 2nd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 6,611,727 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,159,803,000 after acquiring an additional 67,443 shares in the last quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership raised its stake in shares of McKesson by 53.8% during the 1st quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership now owns 915,949 shares of the company’s stock worth $280,399,000 after acquiring an additional 320,588 shares in the last quarter. WCM Investment Management LLC bought a new position in shares of McKesson during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $302,630,000. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company raised its stake in shares of McKesson by 25.3% during the 1st quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 739,534 shares of the company’s stock worth $226,394,000 after acquiring an additional 149,268 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. raised its stake in shares of McKesson by 17.6% during the 2nd quarter. Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. now owns 679,432 shares of the company’s stock worth $221,641,000 after acquiring an additional 101,701 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 85.23% of the company’s stock.

Get McKesson alerts:

McKesson Price Performance

NYSE:MCK opened at $381.96 on Tuesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $54.16 billion, a P/E ratio of 26.96, a PEG ratio of 1.54 and a beta of 0.63. McKesson Co. has a 1-year low of $237.61 and a 1-year high of $401.78. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $377.93 and its 200-day moving average price is $359.59.

McKesson Dividend Announcement

McKesson ( NYSE:MCK Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 1st. The company reported $6.06 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $6.13 by ($0.07). The business had revenue of $70.16 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $69.66 billion. McKesson had a negative return on equity of 267.09% and a net margin of 0.76%. Equities analysts anticipate that McKesson Co. will post 24.79 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, January 3rd. Investors of record on Thursday, December 1st were issued a dividend of $0.54 per share. This represents a $2.16 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.57%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, November 30th. McKesson’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 15.24%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several research analysts recently commented on MCK shares. Barclays boosted their price objective on shares of McKesson from $375.00 to $415.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 2nd. Morgan Stanley boosted their price objective on shares of McKesson from $403.00 to $420.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday. StockNews.com started coverage on shares of McKesson in a research note on Wednesday, October 12th. They set a “strong-buy” rating on the stock. Cowen upped their price target on shares of McKesson from $384.00 to $416.00 in a research note on Wednesday, November 2nd. Finally, Mizuho upped their price target on shares of McKesson from $345.00 to $376.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, November 14th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, seven have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $410.70.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, EVP Lori A. Schechter sold 2,500 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, November 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $391.02, for a total transaction of $977,550.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 6,678 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,611,231.56. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. In related news, EVP Tracy Faber sold 10,733 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $391.58, for a total transaction of $4,202,828.14. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, EVP Lori A. Schechter sold 2,500 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, November 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $391.02, for a total transaction of $977,550.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 6,678 shares in the company, valued at $2,611,231.56. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 15,733 shares of company stock valued at $6,129,853. Corporate insiders own 0.21% of the company’s stock.

McKesson Profile

(Get Rating)

McKesson Corporation provides healthcare services in the United States and internationally. It operates through four segments: U.S. Pharmaceutical, International, Medical-Surgical Solutions, and Prescription Technology Solutions (RxTS). The U.S. Pharmaceutical segment distributes branded, generic, specialty, biosimilar, and over-the-counter pharmaceutical drugs and other healthcare-related products.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for McKesson Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for McKesson and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.