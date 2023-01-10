Alta Advisers Ltd Buys Shares of 800 Snowflake Inc. (NYSE:SNOW)

Alta Advisers Ltd bought a new stake in Snowflake Inc. (NYSE:SNOW – Get Rating) during the third quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor bought 800 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $136,000.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in SNOW. Ronald Blue Trust Inc. increased its stake in shares of Snowflake by 41.4% during the 3rd quarter. Ronald Blue Trust Inc. now owns 198 shares of the company’s stock valued at $28,000 after acquiring an additional 58 shares during the last quarter. Jeppson Wealth Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Snowflake by 4.1% during the 3rd quarter. Jeppson Wealth Management LLC now owns 1,501 shares of the company’s stock valued at $255,000 after acquiring an additional 59 shares during the last quarter. Balentine LLC increased its stake in shares of Snowflake by 2.8% during the 3rd quarter. Balentine LLC now owns 2,703 shares of the company’s stock valued at $459,000 after acquiring an additional 74 shares during the last quarter. Main Street Financial Solutions LLC increased its stake in shares of Snowflake by 4.6% during the 2nd quarter. Main Street Financial Solutions LLC now owns 1,820 shares of the company’s stock valued at $253,000 after acquiring an additional 80 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Dynamic Advisor Solutions LLC increased its stake in shares of Snowflake by 3.3% during the 3rd quarter. Dynamic Advisor Solutions LLC now owns 2,470 shares of the company’s stock valued at $420,000 after acquiring an additional 80 shares during the last quarter. 65.31% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, CEO Frank Slootman sold 1,311 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, December 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $142.59, for a total transaction of $186,935.49. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 133,011 shares in the company, valued at $18,966,038.49. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. In other Snowflake news, CEO Frank Slootman sold 1,311 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, December 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $142.59, for a total value of $186,935.49. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 133,011 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $18,966,038.49. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, insider Benoit Dageville sold 724 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, December 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $142.59, for a total value of $103,235.16. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 14,404 shares in the company, valued at $2,053,866.36. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 202,035 shares of company stock worth $30,642,171 over the last ninety days. 8.90% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Snowflake Stock Performance

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Shares of SNOW opened at $134.43 on Tuesday. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $142.46 and its 200 day moving average price is $157.22. Snowflake Inc. has a 12-month low of $110.26 and a 12-month high of $329.49.

A number of research analysts have recently commented on SNOW shares. Cowen dropped their price objective on shares of Snowflake from $235.00 to $225.00 in a research note on Thursday, December 1st. Moffett Nathanson initiated coverage on shares of Snowflake in a research report on Thursday, September 22nd. They set a “buy” rating and a $242.00 target price for the company. Oppenheimer dropped their target price on shares of Snowflake from $230.00 to $190.00 in a research report on Thursday, December 1st. Robert W. Baird dropped their target price on shares of Snowflake from $215.00 to $185.00 in a research report on Tuesday, November 22nd. Finally, Canaccord Genuity Group dropped their target price on shares of Snowflake from $220.00 to $195.00 in a research report on Thursday, December 1st. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have issued a hold rating and twenty-seven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $190.63.

About Snowflake

Snowflake Inc provides a cloud-based data platform in the United States and internationally. The company's platform offers Data Cloud, which enables customers to consolidate data into a single source of truth to drive meaningful business insights, build data-driven applications, and share data. Its platform is used by various organizations of sizes in a range of industries.

