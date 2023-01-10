Alta Advisers Ltd Invests $115,000 in CrowdStrike Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:CRWD)

Alta Advisers Ltd bought a new position in shares of CrowdStrike Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:CRWD – Get Rating) during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor bought 700 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $115,000.

Several other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. IFG Advisory LLC purchased a new stake in CrowdStrike during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $316,000. ICICI Prudential Asset Management Co Ltd increased its position in shares of CrowdStrike by 23.9% in the 3rd quarter. ICICI Prudential Asset Management Co Ltd now owns 788 shares of the company’s stock valued at $130,000 after purchasing an additional 152 shares during the last quarter. US Bancorp DE increased its position in shares of CrowdStrike by 10.6% in the 3rd quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 41,657 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,866,000 after purchasing an additional 3,990 shares during the last quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp increased its position in shares of CrowdStrike by 31.8% in the 3rd quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 4,200 shares of the company’s stock valued at $692,000 after purchasing an additional 1,013 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Bourgeon Capital Management LLC increased its position in shares of CrowdStrike by 3.0% in the 3rd quarter. Bourgeon Capital Management LLC now owns 22,283 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,672,000 after purchasing an additional 644 shares during the last quarter. 65.05% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of research analysts recently commented on the stock. DA Davidson dropped their target price on shares of CrowdStrike from $235.00 to $145.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, November 30th. Stifel Nicolaus downgraded shares of CrowdStrike from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and dropped their target price for the company from $225.00 to $120.00 in a research report on Wednesday, November 30th. Cowen decreased their price target on shares of CrowdStrike from $220.00 to $180.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, November 30th. Capital One Financial began coverage on shares of CrowdStrike in a research note on Friday, September 30th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $235.00 price target for the company. Finally, Piper Sandler decreased their price target on shares of CrowdStrike from $175.00 to $170.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, January 5th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirty-three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, CrowdStrike presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $192.14.

NASDAQ CRWD opened at $96.57 on Tuesday. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $121.66 and its 200-day simple moving average is $157.82. CrowdStrike Holdings, Inc. has a 52 week low of $92.26 and a 52 week high of $242.00. The company has a current ratio of 1.76, a quick ratio of 1.76 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.55. The stock has a market cap of $22.64 billion, a P/E ratio of -125.42 and a beta of 1.09.

CrowdStrike (NASDAQ:CRWD – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 29th. The company reported ($0.20) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.23) by $0.03. The business had revenue of $580.88 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $574.65 million. CrowdStrike had a negative net margin of 8.73% and a negative return on equity of 11.79%. Equities research analysts predict that CrowdStrike Holdings, Inc. will post -0.55 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, CAO Anurag Saha sold 1,165 shares of CrowdStrike stock in a transaction on Wednesday, December 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $108.90, for a total value of $126,868.50. Following the completion of the sale, the chief accounting officer now owns 33,301 shares in the company, valued at $3,626,478.90. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. In other news, insider Shawn Henry sold 7,556 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, December 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $108.90, for a total transaction of $822,848.40. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 166,998 shares in the company, valued at $18,186,082.20. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, CAO Anurag Saha sold 1,165 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, December 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $108.90, for a total transaction of $126,868.50. Following the transaction, the chief accounting officer now owns 33,301 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,626,478.90. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders sold 109,252 shares of company stock worth $11,807,218. Insiders own 6.82% of the company’s stock.

CrowdStrike Company Profile

CrowdStrike Holdings, Inc provides cloud-delivered protection across endpoints and cloud workloads, identity, and data. It offers threat intelligence, managed security services, IT operations management, threat hunting, Zero Trust identity protection, and log management. The company primarily sells subscriptions to its Falcon platform and cloud modules through its direct sales team that leverages its network of channel partners.

