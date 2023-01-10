Alta Advisers Ltd Makes New $115,000 Investment in Constellation Brands, Inc. (NYSE:STZ)

Alta Advisers Ltd bought a new stake in Constellation Brands, Inc. (NYSE:STZ – Get Rating) during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm bought 500 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $115,000.

A number of other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Advisory Services Network LLC increased its position in shares of Constellation Brands by 0.4% during the first quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC now owns 10,090 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,324,000 after acquiring an additional 42 shares during the last quarter. Jacobi Capital Management LLC increased its position in Constellation Brands by 0.8% in the second quarter. Jacobi Capital Management LLC now owns 5,247 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,223,000 after buying an additional 42 shares during the last quarter. Burns J W & Co. Inc. NY increased its position in Constellation Brands by 0.7% in the third quarter. Burns J W & Co. Inc. NY now owns 6,206 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,425,000 after buying an additional 43 shares during the last quarter. United Capital Financial Advisers LLC increased its position in Constellation Brands by 2.9% in the first quarter. United Capital Financial Advisers LLC now owns 1,552 shares of the company’s stock worth $357,000 after buying an additional 44 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Cadence Bank NA boosted its holdings in shares of Constellation Brands by 0.9% in the second quarter. Cadence Bank NA now owns 5,299 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,235,000 after acquiring an additional 45 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 84.87% of the company’s stock.

Insider Activity at Constellation Brands

In related news, Chairman Robert Sands sold 3,700,002 shares of Constellation Brands stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $239.06, for a total transaction of $884,522,478.12. Following the transaction, the chairman now directly owns 24,347,294 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,820,464,103.64. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. In other news, major shareholder 2015 Business Holdings Lp Rht sold 1,000,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, November 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $239.06, for a total transaction of $239,060,000.00. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 350,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $83,671,000. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, Chairman Robert Sands sold 3,700,002 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, November 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $239.06, for a total transaction of $884,522,478.12. Following the completion of the sale, the chairman now directly owns 24,347,294 shares in the company, valued at $5,820,464,103.64. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 4,705,145 shares of company stock valued at $1,124,869,978 over the last ninety days. 16.19% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Constellation Brands Stock Performance

Shares of NYSE:STZ opened at $215.51 on Tuesday. The firm has a market cap of $39.76 billion, a PE ratio of 615.76, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.89 and a beta of 1.00. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $241.19 and its 200-day simple moving average is $240.77. Constellation Brands, Inc. has a one year low of $207.59 and a one year high of $261.52. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.29, a quick ratio of 0.63 and a current ratio of 1.29.

Constellation Brands (NYSE:STZ – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, January 5th. The company reported $2.83 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.89 by ($0.06). The company had revenue of $2.44 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.38 billion. Constellation Brands had a return on equity of 19.69% and a net margin of 0.98%. The business’s revenue was up 9.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the business posted $3.12 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts predict that Constellation Brands, Inc. will post 10.59 EPS for the current year.

Constellation Brands Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, February 22nd. Investors of record on Wednesday, February 8th will be issued a dividend of $0.80 per share. This represents a $3.20 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.48%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, February 7th. Constellation Brands’s payout ratio is 265.72%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several research firms recently issued reports on STZ. Argus dropped their price objective on Constellation Brands from $295.00 to $250.00 in a research note on Friday. BMO Capital Markets dropped their price target on Constellation Brands from $290.00 to $265.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Friday. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft dropped their price target on Constellation Brands from $249.00 to $245.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, December 21st. JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their price target on Constellation Brands from $267.00 to $250.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Friday. Finally, Credit Suisse Group dropped their price target on Constellation Brands from $260.00 to $250.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Friday. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $252.63.

About Constellation Brands

Constellation Brands, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, produces, imports, markets, and sells beer, wine, and spirits in the United States, Canada, Mexico, New Zealand, and Italy. It provides beer primarily under the Corona Extra, Corona Premier, Corona Familiar, Corona Light, Corona Refresca, Corona Hard Seltzer, Modelo Especial, Modelo Negra, Modelo Chelada, Pacifico, and Victoria brands.

