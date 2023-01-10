Alta Advisers Ltd Makes New Investment in Dominion Energy, Inc. (NYSE:D)

Alta Advisers Ltd bought a new position in shares of Dominion Energy, Inc. (NYSE:D – Get Rating) during the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor bought 2,000 shares of the utilities provider’s stock, valued at approximately $138,000.

A number of other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Curi Wealth Management LLC raised its holdings in Dominion Energy by 1,755.0% during the second quarter. Curi Wealth Management LLC now owns 371 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $30,000 after acquiring an additional 351 shares in the last quarter. Covestor Ltd increased its position in Dominion Energy by 49.8% during the first quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 394 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $34,000 after buying an additional 131 shares during the last quarter. Syverson Strege & Co acquired a new position in Dominion Energy during the second quarter worth approximately $33,000. Hallmark Capital Management Inc. acquired a new position in Dominion Energy during the second quarter worth approximately $40,000. Finally, Logan Capital Management Inc. increased its position in Dominion Energy by 31.9% during the second quarter. Logan Capital Management Inc. now owns 563 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $45,000 after buying an additional 136 shares during the last quarter. 70.30% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Dominion Energy Trading Down 0.5 %

Shares of D stock opened at $61.59 on Tuesday. The company has a current ratio of 0.71, a quick ratio of 0.57 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.42. The stock has a market cap of $51.32 billion, a P/E ratio of 22.08, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.53 and a beta of 0.40. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $61.06 and a 200 day simple moving average of $71.65. Dominion Energy, Inc. has a 1 year low of $57.18 and a 1 year high of $88.78.

Dominion Energy Dividend Announcement

Dominion Energy ( NYSE:D Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Friday, November 4th. The utilities provider reported $1.11 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.08 by $0.03. Dominion Energy had a return on equity of 12.84% and a net margin of 14.73%. The business had revenue of $4.39 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.98 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $1.11 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 38.1% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts predict that Dominion Energy, Inc. will post 4.12 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, December 20th. Shareholders of record on Friday, December 2nd were paid a dividend of $0.6675 per share. This represents a $2.67 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.34%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, December 1st. Dominion Energy’s payout ratio is presently 95.70%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

D has been the topic of several research reports. BMO Capital Markets upped their target price on Dominion Energy from $72.00 to $76.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, November 7th. StockNews.com initiated coverage on Dominion Energy in a research report on Wednesday, October 12th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Guggenheim decreased their target price on Dominion Energy from $90.00 to $75.00 in a research report on Monday, October 24th. Credit Suisse Group downgraded Dominion Energy from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and decreased their target price for the company from $76.00 to $69.00 in a research report on Monday, November 7th. Finally, TheStreet downgraded Dominion Energy from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 6th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have assigned a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $73.08.

About Dominion Energy

(Get Rating)

Dominion Energy, Inc produces and distributes energy in the United States. The company operates through four segments: Dominion Energy Virginia, Gas Distribution, Dominion Energy South Carolina, and Contracted Assets. The Dominion Energy Virginia segment generates, transmits, and distributes regulated electricity to approximately 2.7 million residential, commercial, industrial, and governmental customers in Virginia and North Carolina.

Featured Stories

