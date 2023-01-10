Alta Advisers Ltd Takes $131,000 Position in Cadence Design Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CDNS)

Alta Advisers Ltd bought a new stake in Cadence Design Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CDNS – Get Rating) during the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm bought 800 shares of the software maker’s stock, valued at approximately $131,000.

Several other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in CDNS. Cibc World Market Inc. boosted its holdings in Cadence Design Systems by 2.7% in the first quarter. Cibc World Market Inc. now owns 21,529 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $3,541,000 after acquiring an additional 571 shares during the last quarter. Prudential PLC bought a new stake in Cadence Design Systems in the first quarter valued at approximately $1,160,000. Loomis Sayles & Co. L P boosted its holdings in Cadence Design Systems by 1,030.1% in the first quarter. Loomis Sayles & Co. L P now owns 2,780 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $457,000 after acquiring an additional 2,534 shares during the last quarter. Zions Bancorporation N.A. boosted its holdings in Cadence Design Systems by 108.3% in the first quarter. Zions Bancorporation N.A. now owns 225 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $37,000 after acquiring an additional 117 shares during the last quarter. Finally, NewEdge Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in Cadence Design Systems by 26.8% in the first quarter. NewEdge Advisors LLC now owns 16,231 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $2,669,000 after acquiring an additional 3,433 shares during the last quarter. 84.06% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Insider Activity at Cadence Design Systems

In related news, Director Young Sohn sold 10,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $166.00, for a total value of $1,660,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 36,372 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $6,037,752. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. In related news, Director Young Sohn sold 10,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $166.00, for a total value of $1,660,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 36,372 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $6,037,752. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, VP Paul Cunningham sold 250 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, December 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $170.45, for a total value of $42,612.50. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now directly owns 93,439 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $15,926,677.55. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 180,750 shares of company stock valued at $28,843,710. 1.99% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Cadence Design Systems Price Performance

CDNS has been the topic of several analyst reports. Stifel Nicolaus reiterated a “hold” rating and issued a $200.00 target price on shares of Cadence Design Systems in a report on Wednesday, October 26th. StockNews.com upgraded Cadence Design Systems from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, January 5th. Rosenblatt Securities cut their price target on Cadence Design Systems from $185.00 to $175.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, October 24th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft started coverage on Cadence Design Systems in a report on Wednesday, September 28th. They set a “buy” rating and a $200.00 price target on the stock. Finally, Robert W. Baird increased their price target on Cadence Design Systems to $206.00 in a report on Wednesday, December 14th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $195.09.

Shares of CDNS opened at $165.92 on Tuesday. Cadence Design Systems, Inc. has a 12-month low of $132.32 and a 12-month high of $194.97. The business’s fifty day moving average is $161.75 and its 200 day moving average is $165.13. The company has a quick ratio of 1.24, a current ratio of 1.33 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.24. The stock has a market cap of $45.52 billion, a P/E ratio of 58.42, a P/E/G ratio of 2.16 and a beta of 1.10.

Cadence Design Systems (NASDAQ:CDNS – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Monday, October 24th. The software maker reported $0.79 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.76 by $0.03. Cadence Design Systems had a return on equity of 33.19% and a net margin of 22.86%. The company had revenue of $902.55 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $868.85 million. During the same period last year, the business earned $0.65 EPS. Cadence Design Systems’s quarterly revenue was up 20.2% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Cadence Design Systems, Inc. will post 3.41 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Cadence Design Systems Profile

(Get Rating)

Cadence Design Systems, Inc provides software, hardware, services, and reusable integrated circuit (IC) design blocks worldwide. The company offers functional verification services, including emulation and prototyping hardware. Its functional verification offering consists of JasperGold, a formal verification platform; Xcelium, a parallel logic simulation platform; Palladium, an enterprise emulation platform; and Protium, a prototyping platform for chip verification.

Further Reading

